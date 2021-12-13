VVS Laxman shares snaps from 'first day in office' as NCA head

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman today began his stint as the director of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He took to social media to share some pictures from his first day at work. Laxman captioned the post:

"First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket."

See the pictures here:

Laxman took over as the head of the NCA after the post was vacated by Rahul Dravid, who took the job of the Indian men's team's head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman quit SRH to take up NCA post

VVS Laxman quit his post as the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to take up the top job at the National Cricket Academy. He became the eighth director of the academy, which is located at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Laxman's predecessor, Rahul Dravid, had held the post from 2019 to 2021. When Dravid was announced as India's new head coach, Laxman had tweeted:

"Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, I am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!!"

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 BCCI @BCCI 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men)



Earlier, Laxman was a prominent commentator apart from being the mentor of SRH. Prior to that, he was also part of the Cricket Advisory Committee set up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The NCA was established in 2000 and has since played a crucial role in the development of Indian cricketers. It's also where most of India's cricketing stars go for rehabilitation and recovery from injuries.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar