"I would definitely draft him into the playing XI"- VVS Laxman vouches for the selection of R Ashwin for the 2nd Test

Former India batter VVS Laxman wants Team India to bring back R Ashwin in the playing XI for the Lord's Test.

The off-spinner was surprisingly dropped for the first Test against England at Nottingham despite a good run of performances away from home.

So good to be back at the Bridge. @TrentBridge 🤩🤩 #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/IApVmgPUNn — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 1, 2021

India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that playing XI in the first Test will arguably serve as a template for the rest of the series.

The visitors had the upper hand heading into the final day, but the series still stands at 0-0 after rain wiped out the prospect of playing yesterday at Trent Bridge.

Laxman believes that Ashwin's inclusion will provide a lot more depth and versatility to the Indian bowling attack.

The former India cricketer also felt that Ashwin should be included regardless of the weather or conditions in place. Laxman told ESPNCricinfo:

"I would definitely draft in R Ashwin into the playing XI. It will add depth to the Indian bowling and also versatility and different options to the captain.

"Irrespective of what the weather forecast or the conditions, R Ashwin is a more than capable bowler. He is skillful enough to perform, not only perform but to put in a match-winning performance and put pressure on the English batters."

Virat Kohli wants to give a lot more responsibility to Shardul Thakur: VVS Laxman

India captain Virat Kohli asserted Shardul Thakur's all-round ability heading into the first Test. While he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, he managed to create an impact with the ball with crucial wickets across both innings.

T. I. M. B. E. R! 👌 👌@imShard strikes in the first over after Tea Break! 👍 👍 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND



England 6 down as Jos Buttler departs.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/ZnJTGMOihh — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2021

Laxman added that Ashwin's fate rests on the way the team management and Kohli envision the series.

While he feels that either one of Ashwin or Thakur would be an ideal candidate for the all-rounder spot, he personally thinks Ashwin would be a better option.

"I think it is very clear that Virat Kohli wants to give a lot more responsibility to Shardul Thakur. I thought, even though he did not get runs with the bat, I thought in the limited opportunities he got as a bowler, he's got some important wickets.

"Either of the selection will be spot on and will be good, but for my liking I would love to see Ashwin in the team," Laxman said.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar