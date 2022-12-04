[Watch] Kuldeep Sen's debut just gets better with double-strike

Kuldeep Sen had a memorable debut for Team India as he picked up two wickets in his fourth over against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka. Afif Hossain looked keen to counter-attack the opposition and up the ante. However, Sen bowled a full delivery outside off and invited Hossain to free his arms.

The southpaw obliged, but could only find Mohammed Siraj at third man, who completed the catch after juggling 3-4 times. Virat Kohli hugged the debutant in delight and the entire team congratulated Sen for his first international wicket.

The over got even better for Kuldeep Sen and India as he picked up another wicket, this time of Ebadot Hossain. The batter looked a bit tentative to play the short ball behind square and unfortunately stepped onto his stumps. Here are the videos of both dismissals:

Kuldeep Sen has shown the potential to be a future star

Kuldeep probably could not have made his debut had Mohammed Shami not been ruled out of the ODI series with a shoulder injury. Although he was probably a bit guilty of erring in line and length every now and then, he showed that he had the ability to rush the batters with his pace.

The speedster will only improve with consistent game time and increase the depth of fast-bowling talent in Indian cricket. He will be hopeful of playing in the rest of the ODI series and get more experience at the international level.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

