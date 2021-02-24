Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Watch: Ollie Pope recreates Paul Collingwood’s sensational one-handed catch

Paul Collingwood
Paul Collingwood's stunning catch against Australia in 2005
Azhar
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Advertisement

Former England skipper Paul Collingwood is considered one of the best fielders of his time. Collingwood is currently serving the English international team as their fielding coach.

In one of the fielding drills ahead of the India v England day-night Test, Collingwood tried to be creative with England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope.

In a 40-second video shared by the England Cricket Twitter handle, Paul Collingwood can be seen hitting the ball towards Ollie Pope, who takes a one-handed diving catch. Pope's catch is identical to one of Collingwood's most famous catches, which he took during the 2005 NatWest tri-series.

In the 2005 Natwest Trophy, Collingwood had taken a blinder to dismiss Matthew Hayden. The former Australia opener slashed hard at a Steve Harmison delivery, and the ball was on its way to the boundary but but Collingwood had other plans.

Collingwood jumped and plucked an improbable reflex catch out of thin air. England won that encounter quite convincingly and Paul Collingwood’s catch is still remembered as one of the best ever in white-ball cricket.

Ollie Pope's effort catches the eye of the public

The effort by Pope was praised by Star Sports as well. They wrote:

“Okay, we still haven't picked our jaws off the floor! Top stuff indeed!”
Advertisement

After impressing in the domestic circuit, Ollie Pope made his debut for England in 2018 and has since grown into an important part of the English red-ball set-up. He he has been putting up some brilliant performances with the bat.

The England team are currently involved in a four-Test series against Team India, which is leveled at 1-1.

Both sides will face off in the third Test now which starts on Wednesdy, February 24 – a day-night affair to be played at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published 24 Feb 2021, 10:19 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Paul Collingwood Ollie Pope
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी