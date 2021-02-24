Watch: Ollie Pope recreates Paul Collingwood’s sensational one-handed catch

Former England skipper Paul Collingwood is considered one of the best fielders of his time. Collingwood is currently serving the English international team as their fielding coach.

In one of the fielding drills ahead of the India v England day-night Test, Collingwood tried to be creative with England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope.

In a 40-second video shared by the England Cricket Twitter handle, Paul Collingwood can be seen hitting the ball towards Ollie Pope, who takes a one-handed diving catch. Pope's catch is identical to one of Collingwood's most famous catches, which he took during the 2005 NatWest tri-series.

In the 2005 Natwest Trophy, Collingwood had taken a blinder to dismiss Matthew Hayden. The former Australia opener slashed hard at a Steve Harmison delivery, and the ball was on its way to the boundary but but Collingwood had other plans.

Collingwood jumped and plucked an improbable reflex catch out of thin air. England won that encounter quite convincingly and Paul Collingwood’s catch is still remembered as one of the best ever in white-ball cricket.

Ollie Pope's effort catches the eye of the public

The effort by Pope was praised by Star Sports as well. They wrote:

“Okay, we still haven't picked our jaws off the floor! Top stuff indeed!”

After impressing in the domestic circuit, Ollie Pope made his debut for England in 2018 and has since grown into an important part of the English red-ball set-up. He he has been putting up some brilliant performances with the bat.

The England team are currently involved in a four-Test series against Team India, which is leveled at 1-1.

Both sides will face off in the third Test now which starts on Wednesdy, February 24 – a day-night affair to be played at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.