Wanindu Hasaranga fined 50 percent of match fees for showing dissent in the final ODI against Afghanistan 

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the final ODI against Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 30.

He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The section of the code relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Hasaranga has accepted the sanction imposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. As a result, a formal hearing was not required.

Apart from a fine amounting to 50 percent of his match fees, the No.1-ranked T20I bowler has also been awarded one demerit point, which marks his first in a two-year time frame.

The incident involving dissent towards the on-field umpires came during the 26th over of the first innings in Pallekele. Hasaranga trapped Najibullah Zadran in the second ball of the over as he tried to reverse-sweep a full delivery.

The batter went for a review after being adjudged out. Replays suggested prominent disturbances in the Ultra Edge line, even during times when the ball was not making any contact.

Despite the lack of conclusive evidence, the third umpire proceeded to overturn the decision, prompting Hasaranga to point towards the giant screen while looking at the umpire.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasari and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

Hasaranga claimed figures of 2-67 as Sri Lanka etched out a last-gasp win

Sri Lanka constructed a spirited chase to scale down the 314-run target set by the visitors.

Hasaranga eventually claimed the wicket of Najibullah, but the batter went on to score a well-composed 77 runs. The spinner also took the wicket of Mohammad Nabi to finish with figures of 2-67.

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka showed incredible composure to construct a solid 101-run opening stand. Despite wobbling in the middle overs, Charith Asalanka took charge of the chase and had Dasun Shanaka and Dunith Wellalage for company as well.

Sri Lanka crossed the line with two balls to spare to avoid a series loss. The two sides shared the trophy after a 1-1 scoreline in the three-match affair. The second ODI between the two sides was abandoned after the first innings was completed.

