Wanindu Hasaranga joins Shakib Al Hasan as No. 1 men's T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Ace Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has ascended to the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings for all-rounders. He now shares the top spot with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib (228) dropped three points after Bangladesh's five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. In two appearances, the veteran scored just 22 runs and scalped five wickets.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga has played seven T20Is this year, scoring 117 runs and picking up 13 wickets. He slammed 67* against Afghanistan, while his best figures of 4/15 came against Zimbabwe.

Just 10 points separate third-placed Afghanistan's all-rounder Nabi from Hasaranga and Shakib. Nabi has amassed 233 runs and picked up five wickets in 2024.

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza rose two places to take the fourth position, having scored 173 runs and taken five wickets in 2024. He slammed 72* off 46 balls in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh last Sunday. Meanwhile, South Africa's Aiden Markram dropped to the fifth spot.

Other movements in latest ICC rankings

Suryakumar Yadav (861) continues to be the top men's T20I batter in the ICC rankings, followed by Phil Salt (802) and Mohammad Rizwan (781).

Andrew Balbirnie climbed six places to the 53rd position after scoring 128 runs in three innings against Pakistan. His teammate, Harry Tector gained 12 spots to position himself at 69th while scoring 98 runs in the same series.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman rose four places to 57th on the updated list of men's T20I batters. The southpaw scored 98 runs in three appearances against Ireland.

With two wickets and a terrific economy of 7.20, Imad Wasim jumped 24 spots to 52nd in the bowler's rankings.

Taskin Ahmed got a reward for finishing as the highest-wicket taker in the Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series, as he climbed three places to 23rd. His teammate Mustafizur Rahman rose five spots to 25th in the ICC rankings.