Wanindu Hasaranga returns as Sri Lanka announce 21-man squad for 5-match ODI series against Australia

Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to Sri Lanka's ODI squad for their upcoming five-match series against Australia. Hasaranga missed the islanders' previous ODI series against Zimbabwe owing to a hamstring injury, but he is available to play now.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, while the 21-man squad features match-winners like Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka and Dushmantha Chameera, among others. Here is the full squad:

Sri Lanka's squad for ODI series against Australia: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan.

Former U-19 captain Dunith Wellalage has earned his maiden ODI call-up to the senior squad, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa has also been recalled to the team.

Overall, the Sri Lankan squad looks strong on paper and should give the mighty Australians a run for their money in the upcoming five-match ODI series.

Sri Lanka have not lost an ODI series in 2022 so far

The islanders are gradually improving in the white-ball formats.

Dasun Shanaka's men played an ODI series against Zimbabwe earlier this year, where they emerged victorious 2-1. The islanders will be keen to make full use of their home advantage and put up a strong show against Australia.

The two nations are currently playing a three-match T20I series, which the visitors are leading 2-0. The final T20I will take place tomorrow evening (Saturday) in Pallekele.

The five-match ODI series will take place from June 14 to 24.

A two-match ICC World Test Championship series will follow the ODIs between the hosts and Australia. It will be interesting to see if the islanders can win any of the two series.

