Wankhede set to host India-New Zealand Test during October-November window to mark 50th anniversary - Reports 

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will play host to one of the Tests during New Zealand's tour of India later this year, according to a report by the Times of India. The venue marks its 50th anniversary this year after first hosting a Test five decades ago between India and the West Indies.

The Blackcaps will play three Tests against the Men in Blue as part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Team India recently played their first home series of the cycle when they hosted England earlier this year. Before the home series against New Zealand, India will play a two-match series against Bangladesh in the September-October window.

Since then the stadium has witnessed several iconic moments and has staged some high-profile matches as well. The stadium was redeveloped ahead of the 2011 ODI World Cup since it was assigned to host the final. Apart from hosting bilateral matches regularly, the stadium recently staged the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup, both of which involved India.

The stadium is currently in use for the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), being the home venue of the Mumbai Indians (MI). It will host one more match this season when the five-time champions face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to end their campaign.

Wankhede Stadium hosted a Test the last time New Zealand toured India for a red-ball series

The second Test of New Zealand's tour of India in 2021 was also hosted by the Wankhede Stadium. The two teams played out a thrilling draw in Kanpur, and the series was on the line in Mumbai.

The contest at the Wankhede Stadium was memorable across several fronts. Mayank Agarwal recorded a sublime 150 in the first innings, while Virat Kohli's controversial LBW dismissal also made the headlines. Despite Ajaz Khan becoming only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings, he could not prevent New Zealand from suffering one of their worst Test defeats.

The Men in Blue secured the series by a mammoth 372-run margin after the visitors were bowled out for 62 and 167 in the first and the second innings, respectively.

