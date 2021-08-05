Want fans in UAE to watch IPL, T20 World Cup from the stands: Emirates Cricket Board

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is hopeful of UAE fans watching the action from the stadium during IPL 2021 as well as the T20 World Cup. The ECB is working on seeking permissions on the same from the relevant authorities.

The UAE will host the second half of IPL 2021 from September 19 to October 15. The first half of the event was held in India before it was suspended due to COVID-19.

Almost immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2021, the UAE will co-host the T20 World Cup with Oman. The ICC event will take place from October 17 to November 14.

Speaking to Gulf News, Mubashir Usmani, General Secretary of ECB, asserted that the cricket board is confident about the tournaments being held without any hassles.

"We are looking forward to hosting both the IPL once again and the T20 World Cup in the UAE. We have proven experience in hosting and delivering high-profile sporting events.

"Aside from a team with an exceptionally strong cricket administration pedigree, we have a UAE-wide team of highly experienced events and logistics companies and individuals, therefore we are confident in facing and working confidently through any challenges that may arise."

UAE had earlier successfully hosted the entire edition of IPL 2020 and was kept as back-up for this year’s edition before the BCCI decided to host the event in India itself.

On the possibility of spectators being able to witness the action from the stadium during the two events, Usmani stated:

"As hosts, ECB will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed - this includes fan attendance, we will then discuss it with the BCCI as well as the ICC to assess their spectator requirements.

"We want our expat and Emirati sports loving fans in the UAE to be able to watch the action from the stands."

T20 World Cup was shifted from India to UAE due to COVID concerns

Back in June, the ICC confirmed that the 2021 T20 World Cup would be held in the UAE and Oman due to COVID-19 concerns in India, the original hosts of the event.

The BCCI retained hosting rights for the event, which will be held at four venues across the UAE and Oman – Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

Last month, the ICC announced the groups for the 2021 T20 World Cup. England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies are in Group 1 of Super 12s. Group 2 includes India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Two qualifiers from Round 1 will join Group 1, while the other two qualifiers will be part of Group 2 to complete the Super 12 teams.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is likely to take place on October 24 in Dubai.

