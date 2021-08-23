"I want to be known as just Shafali Verma" - 17-year-old batter plays down comparisons with Virender Sehwag

Fluent strokeplay, clarity in thought and a calming approach - the 17-year-old Shafali Verma has all the characteristics to be a successful international batter. Although early in her international career, the girl from Haryana has already shown that she is here to rule.

Shafali Varma landed in the UK as a T20 cricketer with her eyes full of hope and expectations. Two months down the line as she leaves England, Verma has made a reputation as a batter and also impressed with her clean hitting in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Her power strokes and attacking brand of cricket have earned her comparisons with former India opener Virender Sehwag. However, Shafali Varma wants to carve her own path.

Speaking to the Times of India, Shafali Verma said:

“I want to be known as just Shafali Verma. I want to be known for my own style. It’s not that I don’t watch and observe other players’ games. I want to learn from them but I don’t want to copy them. As I said, I want to be known by my own name and not as someone’s clone. But there is no denying the fact that when I am compared to Sehwag, it gives me tremendous confidence."

Shafali Verma fell four runs short of a deserving century in her first Test innings at Bristol and then backed it up with another fine knock of 63 runs in the second essay which helped India to save the Test. She made a smooth transition into the T20Is followed by The Hundred, where she scored 171 runs from eight games for the Birmingham Phoenix.

My father always told me to target the best bowlers: Shafali Verma

Back from the UK, Shafali Verma will head straight to the camp where the Indian cricketers are currently gearing up for their upcoming tour of Australia.

With challenging conditions on offer, Varma will look to target the best bowlers in Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry, a method her father has imbibed in her since her childhood days.

"My father always told me that If I wanted to make my name, I have to play and do well against the best. That is what I always keep in mind, be it a club game or the World Cup or Tests," said Varma.

﻿India will tour Australia for three ODIs followed by a day-night Test. The series will conclude with three T20Is between the two sides.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar