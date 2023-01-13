"Want to see Sehwag style batting in Test" - Fans react as India include Suryakumar Yadav for first 2 Tests against Australia

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been included in India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.
The Mumbai batter was earlier named as a backup option for the England series in 2021. He along with Prithvi Shaw joined the squad after Team India suffered a couple of injuries in the lead-up to the series. However, Suryakumar didn't feature in any game.
The 32-year-old, who recently returned to the Ranji Trophy to boost his red-ball aspirations, has looked in ominous touch. He played a delightful 90-run knock against Hyderabad and backed it up with 95 and 38 in the next game against Saurashtra.
Due to his superlative form, the All India Senior Selection Committee has picked him for the first two Tests against Australia. Whether he will play or not is a separate question, but fans were happy to see him in the squad itself.
Many also backed his inclusion in the playing XI, saying that he will bring in attacking intent.
"I feel I’m close" - Suryakumar Yadav on his red-ball aspirations
After his tremendous success in white-ball cricket, many fans urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to include Suryakumar Yadav in India's Test squad. The talismanic batter was also optimistic about his chances and recently stated that he is close to making it to the team.
Speaking on his future in Test cricket in an interview with the Indian Express, he said:
"I feel I’m close. I have played this format. I have an idea of red-ball cricket because we all start from red-ball cricket. Yes, conditions are challenging but if you can apply your mind and alter your game, you can succeed."
Suryakumar has enjoyed decent success in red-ball cricket, scoring 5549 runs in 79 first-class games at an average of 44.01, hitting 14 centuries and 28 fifties in the process.
