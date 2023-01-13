"Want to see Sehwag style batting in Test" - Fans react as India include Suryakumar Yadav for first 2 Tests against Australia

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been included in India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.

The Mumbai batter was earlier named as a backup option for the England series in 2021. He along with Prithvi Shaw joined the squad after Team India suffered a couple of injuries in the lead-up to the series. However, Suryakumar didn't feature in any game.

The 32-year-old, who recently returned to the Ranji Trophy to boost his red-ball aspirations, has looked in ominous touch. He played a delightful 90-run knock against Hyderabad and backed it up with 95 and 38 in the next game against Saurashtra.

Due to his superlative form, the All India Senior Selection Committee has picked him for the first two Tests against Australia. Whether he will play or not is a separate question, but fans were happy to see him in the squad itself.

Many also backed his inclusion in the playing XI, saying that he will bring in attacking intent.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shayne Dias @ShayneDias_ twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav The most interesting thing about the Test squad for the Australia series is the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Truth be told, India need more attacking Test players so it's good to see this. #CricketTwitter The most interesting thing about the Test squad for the Australia series is the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Truth be told, India need more attacking Test players so it's good to see this. #CricketTwitter twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Unnikrishnan @unni1974 #CricketTwitter Suryakumar Yadav In India Test squad against Australia, an exciting move as a lot to look out for. #INDvsAUS Suryakumar Yadav In India Test squad against Australia, an exciting move as a lot to look out for. #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 @BCCI Surya don in test. Wow BCCI rare W. And Ishan too. I'm fully hyping up for BGT. Can't wait to see Surya filling the spot of pant and banging Aussies. Bring it on @BCCI Surya don in test. Wow BCCI rare W. And Ishan too. I'm fully hyping up for BGT. Can't wait to see Surya filling the spot of pant and banging Aussies. Bring it on

Roman Reigns @RomanR2000 @BCCI That's What I Wanted Surya n ishan is Test in place of Pant both Are X Factor for Us #TeamIndia Well Done Selection Committee @BCCI That's What I Wanted Surya n ishan is Test in place of Pant both Are X Factor for Us #TeamIndia Well Done Selection Committee

Pradeep Singh @pradeepforcause @BCCI Surya plays role of pant and KL Rahul wicketkeeper for australia series @BCCI Surya plays role of pant and KL Rahul wicketkeeper for australia series

Eshward @Eshward131 @BCCI SKY in test series! it will be fun to watch, if he gets into the 11. @BCCI SKY in test series! it will be fun to watch, if he gets into the 11.

vivek shahdeo @ShahdeoVivek @BCCI Surya must be in XI at any body's expense. Want to see sehwag style batting in tests @BCCI Surya must be in XI at any body's expense. Want to see sehwag style batting in tests

Faheem Saeed 🇵🇰 @FaheemSaeed22

Can't wait to see him in white jersey.

Mitchell Starc , pat Cummins Vs Sky Will be a thiller.

#SuryakumarYadav Thank you BCCI for selecting him in test Squad.Can't wait to see him in white jersey.Mitchell Starc , pat Cummins Vs Sky Will be a thiller. Thank you BCCI for selecting him in test Squad.Can't wait to see him in white jersey.🔥Mitchell Starc , pat Cummins Vs Sky Will be a thiller.#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/n8yVgbmIpz

Bruce wayne @savemartha_bat @ESPNcricinfo Suryakumar Yadav is a talented cricketer and has performed well for India in recent matches. He has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has been consistently scoring runs in the Indian Premier League. It's possible that he could be considered for a leadership @ESPNcricinfo Suryakumar Yadav is a talented cricketer and has performed well for India in recent matches. He has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has been consistently scoring runs in the Indian Premier League. It's possible that he could be considered for a leadership

SKY @SKY63GOAT



Also against the australia test series. He is playing all the matches.



He did it, finally twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sky got selected in India's playing 11 against new zealand in both ODI's and T20'sAlso against the australia test series. He is playing all the matches. #SuryakumarYadav He did it, finally @surya_14kumar Sky got selected in India's playing 11 against new zealand in both ODI's and T20's Also against the australia test series. He is playing all the matches. #SuryakumarYadav He did it, finally @surya_14kumar twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c3a240VhKq

"I feel I’m close" - Suryakumar Yadav on his red-ball aspirations

After his tremendous success in white-ball cricket, many fans urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to include Suryakumar Yadav in India's Test squad. The talismanic batter was also optimistic about his chances and recently stated that he is close to making it to the team.

Speaking on his future in Test cricket in an interview with the Indian Express, he said:

"I feel I’m close. I have played this format. I have an idea of red-ball cricket because we all start from red-ball cricket. Yes, conditions are challenging but if you can apply your mind and alter your game, you can succeed."

Suryakumar has enjoyed decent success in red-ball cricket, scoring 5549 runs in 79 first-class games at an average of 44.01, hitting 14 centuries and 28 fifties in the process.

