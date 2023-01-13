"The legend says he sees HUNGER" - Chamika Karunaratne shares a heartwarming message for India's Virat Kohli

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne shared a heartwarming message for Virat Kohli. Karunaratne also shared a picture of himself alongside the former Indian skipper taken on a plane during their journey from Kolkata to Kerala.

Both were in action on Thursday, January 12, during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India held their nerves to edge out the Lankans by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

On their way to Thiruvananthapuram for the third fixture, Karunaratne posed for a picture with Kohli. Sharing the image on social media, the all-rounder wrote:

"People say it’s arrogance, they say it’s for the cameras, some say it’s for the show. The legend says he sees HUNGER. He says as long as there is hunger to be the best. You will WIN. VK18🙏🏻 CK29💫."

Kohli had a superb start to the ODI series, smashing an 87-ball 113 en route to his 45th ODI hundred and his 20th on home soil. However, he failed to make a mark in the second game in Kolkata, getting out for four runs.

Karunaratne, on the other hand, has scored 31 runs and picked up three wickets across the two matches.

They will once again be in action in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. While the Men in Blue will look to inflict a whitewash, Sri Lanka will aim to salvage some lost pride.

"Players can't even imagine scoring 45 centuries" - Kamran Akmal lauds Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal recently showered praise on Virat Kohli after the Indian batter registered his 45th ODI hundred. Akmal stated that modern-day players can't think of scoring 45 international centuries across formats, let alone in one format.

"Nowadays, players can't even imagine scoring 45 centuries across formats, but Virat Kohli has scored as many in a single format," Akmal said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "He has scored 73 international tons so far. He definitely got chances, but he made the most of those chances."

Kohli is on the verge of going past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries this year. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star also equaled the Indian legend's record for most ODI tons on home soil (20).

The right-handed batter now has 73 international tons to his name, second most by a batter after Tendulkar (100).

