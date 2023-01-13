"These think tanks will be looking at him as a resource" - Pragyan Ojha names Rishabh Pant's ideal replacement at Delhi Capitals

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha named England's Phil Salt as an apt replacement for Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pant met with a road accident in Roorkee on December 30 while on his way home. He suffered a ligament tear and abrasions on his back and is reportedly ruled out of action for the next six months, including IPL 2023.

As DC look for Pant's replacement, Ojha suggested that wicketkeeper-batter Salt could be an ideal candidate. The English cricketer was roped in by the franchise for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction last month in Kochi.

“The most important thing is when you talk about their sister franchise, the situation that they are in they would need someone like Salt to keep and deliver the way he’s delivered here," the former spinner was quoted as saying to Match Centre Live.

"And I think all these think tanks will be looking at him as a resource where he can come in and fix those puzzles which they have a small gap," he added.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sourav Ganguly (in Sports Tak) confirmed "Rishabh Pant won't be available for IPL 2023". Sourav Ganguly (in Sports Tak) confirmed "Rishabh Pant won't be available for IPL 2023".

Ojha's comments came after Salt scored a match-winning 47-ball 77 laced with 11 fours against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the ongoing SA20. Riding on his swashbuckling knock, Pretoria Capitals, a sister franchise of Delhi Capitals, won the match by 23 runs and moved to the second spot.

Rishabh Pant stands on his feet for the first time since surgery - Reports

Soon after his accident, Rishabh Pant was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. A few days later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) airlifted him to Mumbai for further treatment.

He is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai and will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

KSR @KShriniwasRao



Board secretary Jay Shah has just approved an air ambulance for Rishabh Pant to be flown from the Max Hospital facility in Dehradun to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.



Good gesture



+ Well done @BCCI Board secretary Jay Shah has just approved an air ambulance for Rishabh Pant to be flown from the Max Hospital facility in Dehradun to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.Good gesture @JayShah Well done @BCCIBoard secretary Jay Shah has just approved an air ambulance for Rishabh Pant to be flown from the Max Hospital facility in Dehradun to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.Good gesture @JayShah +

According to a recent report in Insidesport, the Delhi-born cricketer stood on his own feet for the first time since his injury. However, it lasted only for a few seconds. The report also adds that the celebrated cricketer will require four to six months to recover before starting his rehabilitation.

While his return date is yet to be known, Rishabh Pant will miss the four-match home Test series against Bangladesh and Asia Cup 2023 along with IPL 2023.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant's absence is a big blow for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Poll : 0 votes