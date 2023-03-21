"Want to welcome them with open arms" - Shahid Afridi urges India to tour Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has invited India to Pakistan to play in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, claiming that the Men in Blue would receive a rousing welcome in the country.

He pointed out that there have been such tussles between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the past. Afridi suggested that despite that, India have in the past toured Pakistan to play cricket.

The veteran stated that Pakistan would happily travel to India if the Asia Cup was going to take place there. Speaking to the media about the issues surrounding the continental tournament, he said:

"India are unwilling to travel for the Asia Cup. We want to welcome them with open arms. Just send them once, and we will give them the best possible treatment. In the past, people have said that they won't come. But despite that, we kept everything aside, and India did come to Pakistan.

"We should not spoil our relationship because of such threats. If the Asia Cup is conducted in India, we will surely come. Even though I am no longer playing, I would also visit India to watch the matches."

Afridi further added that he has had a wonderful time whenever during his visits to India. He opined that cricket could help improve their relationship, despite the two countries being at loggerheads due to political tensions.

The Asia Cup 2023 hosting issue has garnered a lot of attention. India have made it clear that they will not send their team to Pakistan for the event, which has irked the PCB as they have the hosting rights for the edition.

"The Indian board could have at least spoken to the PCB chairman" - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi also stated that the PCB has not made any statements against the BCCI. He reckons that the Pakistani board has always tried to resolve their issues with the Indian board.

Expressing his displeasure over India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, he mentioned that the BCCI president should have at least had a discussion with the PCB chairman.

He remarked:

"PCB has always kept the future in mind, which is why they have always been open to hosting India or even touring India. I haven't heard a single negative statement from the Pakistani board. The Indian board could have at least spoken to the PCB chairman. We should keep politics away from the sport."

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan have also threatened to boycott the ICC ODI World Cup in India if the Asia Cup is relocated to another venue. The competition is scheduled to be played in September.

