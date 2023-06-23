"Wanted Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Dubai or Sri Lanka so they could travel abroad & stay in five-star hotels" - Kamran Akmal on PCB officials

Veteran keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lauded former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for ensuring that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) adopted a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023.

He opined that Sethi was solely responsible for the hybrid model. The other members of the board, according to Akmal, were eager to hold the continental competition in Dubai or Sri Lanka in its entirety since it would have allowed them to go to a foreign nation and stay in a five-star hotel.

In a video shared on his official YouTube channel, Akmal remarked:

"We must appreciate Najam Sethi for this. The acceptance of the hybrid model was because of his personal interest. If we talk about his team, those guys wanted the Asia Cup to be played in Dubai or Sri Lanka just because they could travel abroad and stay in five-star hotels."

The 41-year-old pointed out how, at one stage, it appeared that not even a single Asia Cup 2023 match would take place in Pakistan. Commending Sethi's efforts, Akmal added:

"Najam Sethi also strived hard to convince Jay Shah and the ACC to go with the hybrid model. It wasn't an easy task. At one point in time, it seemed as if there would be no Asia Cup matches played in Pakistan. Every Pakistani wishes that matches should happen in Pakistan, as we are the hosts. It took a lot of convincing, and the board worked very hard for over six months to ensure this."

It is worth mentioning that the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 17 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Four matches of the ODI tournament will take place in Pakistan, and nine games will be hosted in Sri Lanka.

"Everyone from the media to ex-cricketers should talk about this" - Kamran Akmal on the hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023

Zaka Ashraf, who is likely to be the new PCB chairman after Najam Sethi's exit, recently expressed his displeasure over the hybrid model. Speaking at a press conference, he suggested that Pakistan should have negotiated better, as hosting just four games wasn't very beneficial for them.

He, however, clarified that he hasn't rejected the hybrid model completely. He told ESPNCricinfo that he has no other option but to honor the commitment, considering that the decision has already been made.

Reacting to the same, Kamran Akmal further stated that Ashraf did the correct thing by expressing his opinion. He urged former cricketers and the media to also come out and speak about the issue, stating:

"Zaka Ashraf is expected to be the next PCB chairman. He will get to know the problems in Pakistan cricket once he takes charge. He recently spoke about the hybrid model for the Asia Cup. I believe not just him but everyone from the media to ex-cricketers should talk about this."

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1



asiancricket.org/asia-cup-2023-…



#AsiaCup #ACC Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! asiancricket.org/asia-cup-2023-…#AsiaCup #ACC

Pakistan, India, and Nepal are placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2023, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Poll : 0 votes