"Wants to gag views" - Venkatesh Prasad hits back at Aakash Chopra amid KL Rahul row

Venkatesh Prasad has hit back at Aakash Chopra after the cricketer-turned-commentator called him an "agenda peddler" while defending under-fire KL Rahul in his latest YouTube video.

For the uninitiated, an ugly spat broke out between two former Indian cricketers over KL Rahul's lean patch with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Australia. While Prasad has questioned the opening batter's place in the team, Chopra has backed Rahul for his overseas performances.

The former speedster recently refuted Chopra's claims and added that he has no personal agenda against the Karnataka batter. Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote:

“So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out

He continued:

“I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

The former speedster added that he only intended to voice his concerns for players like Kuldeep Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan based on merit. Prasad wrote on Twitter:

“I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda.

The development came hours after Chopra backed KL Rahul for his performances in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. He tweeted:

“Indian batters in SENA countries. Maybe, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KL Rahul. He’s played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period.”

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

No, I don’t need a BCCI role as a selector/coach

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

No, I don't need a BCCI role as a selector/coach

I don't need any mentor, coaching role at any IPL team either Indian batters in SENA countries. May be, this is the reason selectors/coach/captain are backing KLR. He's played 2 Tests at home (ongoing BGT) during this period

Venkatesh Prasad questions Aakash Chopra’s double standards amid KL Rahul's row

Venkatesh Prasad further pointed at Aakash Chopra’s old tweet, where he took a dig at current India captain Rohit Sharma in December 2012. He wrote on Twitter:

“This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai (This is also correct).”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai

Prasad further justified Chopra on why he questioned KL Rahul’s performance before his second innings performance in the second Test against Australia.

“And the argument that we should not criticize a player in an ongoing match personally doesn’t make sense to me. That doesn’t affect the players performance. Most players don’t read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :).”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn't make sense to me. That doesn't affect the players performance. Most players don't read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited :)

On Sunday, February 19, Chopra questioned the timing of Prasad’s tweet on under-fire KL Rahul. He tweeted:

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’.”

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn't looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the 'timing'

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has retained his place in the Team India squad for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His retention came even as Rahul has failed to score a half-century in the last 10 Test innings.

