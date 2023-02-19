"Waqt badal diye, jazbat badal diye, jindagi badal di" - Fans erupt as Australia bundled out for 113 on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

A clinical bowling performance from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out Australia for 113 in their second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Delhi.

Jadeja scalped seven wickets, including Marnus Labuschagne who added vital 35 runs. Ashwin also picked up three wickets, including Travis Head (43) who top-scored for the visitors.

Resuming at 61/1, Ashwin provided the first breakthrough as Head was caught behind by KS Bharat. He then dismissed Steve Smith (9) leg before wicket. Jadeja joined forces and bowled out Labuschagne, leaving the Aussies at 95/3.

The visitors fell like a pack of cards as they lost four wickets without adding a single run on the score of 95. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon helped the team reach the three-figure mark.

Fans were delighted to see Ashwin and Jadeja’s masterclass as the Aussies were bundled out for just 113 in 31.1 overs. The visitors set a target of 115 runs for India in their second innings.

A fan shared a hilarious meme that read:

"Waqt badal diye, jazbat badal diye, jindagi badal di (Changed the time, feelings and life)."

𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡⚡ @KrishnaKunj_17

Itna bada Collapse 🤣

Again Its Our Spin Twins 🤝

Jaddu 5wickets

Ashwin Anna 3wickets

#INDvsAUS Australia 110/8Itna bada CollapseAgain Its Our Spin Twins 🤝Jaddu 5wicketsAshwin Anna 3wickets Australia 110/8 😳Itna bada Collapse 😭🤣Again Its Our Spin Twins 🤝Jaddu 5wickets 🔥Ashwin Anna 3wickets 🔥#INDvsAUS https://t.co/K21KShRrdM

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Ritwik Ghosh @gritwik98 #INDvAUS Australia don't needs so much hurry for Flight, You have another two test to be played. #INDvsAUS Australia don't needs so much hurry for Flight, You have another two test to be played. #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS

Ashutosh @AVDAHIHANDEKAR #INDvsAUS

Aussies are falling like house of cards.....India should win from here. Aussies are falling like house of cards.....India should win from here. #INDvsAUSAussies are falling like house of cards.....India should win from here.

Bald Slate @baldslate



#IndVsAus Don't blame the pitch, look at the shot selections from Aussies. They literally forgot how to bat Don't blame the pitch, look at the shot selections from Aussies. They literally forgot how to bat #IndVsAus

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub



#INDvsAUS Seedha khela nahi ja raha, Bharatnatyam karva lo inse🤦🏼‍♂️ Seedha khela nahi ja raha, Bharatnatyam karva lo inse🤦🏼‍♂️#INDvsAUS

▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 @NO_VIS0R @mufaddal_vohra Smith and Labuschagne seeing dreams about ashwin and jadeja @mufaddal_vohra Smith and Labuschagne seeing dreams about ashwin and jadeja https://t.co/yc8ylCbQjK

aakash @SomewhereNowhe8

#INDvsAUS Alex Carey and his obsession with reverse sweep: Alex Carey and his obsession with reverse sweep:#INDvsAUS https://t.co/pN7fnRX6sh

Australia gain 1-run lead in their first innings

Earlier on Day 1, Australia posted 263 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s 81, while Peter Handscomb chipped in vital 72 runs. For India, Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja settling for three scalps each.

In response, Team India scored 262 in their first innings. Axar Patel top-scored with 74 runs, while Virat Kohli and Ashwin added 44 and 37 runs, respectively. Nathan Lyon scalped a five-wicket haul, while Mathew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy picked up two wickets each. Australia captain Pat Cummins also took a wicket.

Team India earlier won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs within a span of three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. They can retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they beat the visitors in the ongoing Delhi Test.

