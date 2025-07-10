"Was it because guys didn't want to bowl from that end?"- Former India wicketkeeper's big statement on Shubman Gill during ENG vs IND 3rd Test 2025

Former Indian wicketkeeper questioned skipper Shubman Gill's rationale behind bringing batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy into the attack early on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Lord's. With the series level at 1-1, the hosts won a third consecutive toss and opted to bat first.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett rode their luck in the first hour on Day 1 but remained unscathed, helping the home side move to 39/0 in 13 overs. Following the drinks break, Nitish came on to bowl from the Nursery End, much to the surprise of many.

However, he struck gold by removing both openers in his first over to leave England reeling at 44/2.

Talking about the move to bowl Nitish Kumar Reddy early during the lunch break on Sky Sports, Karthik said:

"In many ways, the fourth bowler, Nitish Kumar Reddy, he is obviously picked for his batting, for him to come and deliver on a day like this. The interesting bit is - Was Shubman Gill thinking about Nitish Kumar Reddy as an inspired change or was it because guys didn't want to bowl from that end, saying I rather bowl from the Pavillion End? But, whatever the case maybe, two wickets from Nitish Kumar Reddy is a massive bonus."

Nitish is playing only his seventh Test, coming off a poor outing in the last game at Edgbaston. Despite India's resounding 336-run win, the 22-year-old scored only a single run in each innings and went wicketless.

England make a steady recovery after Nitish Kumar Reddy's twin strikes

After being rocked by Nitish Kumar Reddy's twin strikes, England steadily recovered to reach 83/2 in 25 overs on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's. Ollie Pope and Joe Root steadied the ship with a defiant approach until the end of the first session.

The pair have continued rebuilding in the post-lunch session as England look to post a substantial first-innings total. As things stand, they are 90/2 in 32 overs, with Root batting on 25 and Pope on 17. The duo have added an unbeaten 46 for the third wicket.

The winner of the ongoing Test will take a valuable 2-1 series lead with two matches remaining.

