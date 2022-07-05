"Was this harder or easier than facing Southee?" - Twitter tears into India's bowling unit as visitors surrender Edgbaston Test to England

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow led the way with unbeaten centuries as England annihilated India by seven wickets to seal a record chase of 378. The result saw the five-match series, which began last year but was postponed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak within the visitors' camp, leveled at 2-2.
Having taken a first-innings lead of 132, many expected India to bat their way to a dominant position before letting their bowlers loose. What transpired was far from it, though, as a batting collapse on Day 4 left England with a target of 378 to chase.
With the uneven bounce on the surface, it was expected that India's seamers would take advantage of it and make life difficult for the hosts. However, a positive approach, archetypal of the 'Bazball' trend that they've deployed all summer, saw England coast to the target from the word 'go'.
India's bowlers spraying it on either side of the wicket and not being penetrative enough left a lot to be desired. Fans were left disappointed and here's what they had to say on Twitter:
England retain the Pataudi Trophy after drawing the series 2-2
The hosts came into this rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham with nothing less than a win guaranteeing that they retain the Pataudi Trophy. Having elected to bowl upon winning the toss, they were subjected to a 222-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1.
Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah tore into Stuart Broad and masaccred 35 runs for the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Having been bowled out for 416, they then bundled the hosts out for 284 despite a stunning Jonny Bairstow century.
It all came apart on the fourth morning though, with a poor batting collapse followed by a listless bowling display handing the initiative to Ben Stokes and Co. For his twin centuries in the contest, Bairstow was declared the Player of the Match.
Joe Root was declared England's Player of the Series for his tally of 737 runs across the five fixtures. Bumrah won the same award for the visitors, having topped the wicket-takers' charts with 23 scalps.