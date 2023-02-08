"Was a little questionable" - Dale Steyn roasts AB de Villiers in a banter on bowling action and no-balls

Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers aren't just legends of South African cricket but also great friends off the field. They have had some fierce battles in franchise cricket, but have always hailed each other as one of the greatest of the modern era.

The duo have had some interesting conversations and banter on social media. They had another one most recently on Tuesday, with the topic being, 'Why do fast bowlers bowl no-balls despite practicing in the nets?'

Dale Steyn took to Twitter to reply to an analyst who had asked the question. He explained the different technicalities and conditions that affect a fast bowler's run-up.

Here's what he tweeted:

"I’ll bite…Slopes, high tables (wanderes especially) uphills, downhills, wind, your body (strong so you’re too fast or stiff and can’t make it so one over strides) Point is, you can practice all you want but sometimes mistakes, due to these reasons, can happen. That’s it."

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62 @BwanaChris @WisdenCricket @ICC @BeefyBotham @7polly7 @KevinMcCallum @jacqueskallis75 @markb46 @ABdeVilliers17

Slopes, high tables (wanderes especially) uphills, downhills, wind, your body (strong so you’re too fast or stiff and can’t make it so one over strides)

Point is, you can practice all you want but sometimes mistakes, due to these reasons, can happen.

That’s it. @GaryLemke I’ll bite…Slopes, high tables (wanderes especially) uphills, downhills, wind, your body (strong so you’re too fast or stiff and can’t make it so one over strides)Point is, you can practice all you want but sometimes mistakes, due to these reasons, can happen.That’s it. @BwanaChris @WisdenCricket @ICC @BeefyBotham @7polly7 @KevinMcCallum @jacqueskallis75 @markb46 @ABdeVilliers17 @GaryLemke I’ll bite…Slopes, high tables (wanderes especially) uphills, downhills, wind, your body (strong so you’re too fast or stiff and can’t make it so one over strides) Point is, you can practice all you want but sometimes mistakes, due to these reasons, can happen. That’s it.

AB de Villiers jumped into the conversation for some bragging rights by claiming that he never bowled a no-ball in his career. Here's what he tweeted:

"I’ve never overstepped in my life🤷‍♂️😂"

Steyn, being a typical fast bowler, continued the banter and jokingly questioned De Villiers' bowling action to be something he always suspected.

He replied:

"Haha! This is true, but that action and run up of yours was a little questionable 😉😂"

Dale Steyn's career-best Nagpur spell could prevent India from playing four spinners

Dale Steyn recorded a career-best spell in Nagpur in 2010 when he ran through the Indian batting line-up with figures of 7/51. On a flat batting track, Steyn got the ball to reverse and it was just a matter of time before the Indian batting surrendered.

This could be at the back of the hosts' minds as they look to unleash a rank-turner against Australia for the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the same venue. Playing two pacers and three spinners could possibly be the ideal way to go for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Poll : 0 votes