"Was trying to be quite calm and clear at the end of my mark" - Issy Wong on her WPL hat trick

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Issy Wong has opened up on her magnificent performance in the eliminator fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The right-arm seamer revealed that she made a conscious effort to get a hat-trick and wasn't overwhelmed by the situation, unlike before.

Wong stole the show on Friday's eliminator against the UP Warriorz as the 20-year-old dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone in successive deliveries to claim figures of 4-0-15-4. The youngster's efforts sent the Mumbai Indians into the final of the tournament against the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Wong said she tried to be calm and clear when on the brink of taking a hat-trick as she had been overexcited in situations like this before. As quoted on the official website, she said:

"I guess I made a conscious effort just to make sure I execute it. I think there have been a few moments in the past where I have been in similar situations and have been too excited to be able to focus on execution. I was trying to be quite calm and clear at the end of my mark, and what am I going to bowl. When I bowl 24 balls, I look at how many balls I would like to have another go at. So how many did I not execute? That shows whether I had a good or bad day with the ball."

She also became the first WPL player to take a hat-trick. Batting first, Nat Sciver's 38-ball 72, which was laced with nine fours and two sixes, led Mumbai to an imposing total of 182 in 20 overs. Amelia Kerr also pitched in with a crucial cameo of 29 off 19 balls.

"Playing the Eliminator is a good thing" - Issy Wong

Wong further claimed that there have only been positives from their brilliant campaign and hopes to carry the momentum into the final. She added:

"There are only positive things from our group. We had a team meeting with Mrs. Ambani a couple of nights ago. We spoke about how we wanted to go about it. I think playing the Eliminator is a good thing because there is a long gap between the last group game and the final. I think we have been able to get momentum in the last couple of group games. Hopefully, we will be able to carry on the same in the final."

The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals were the pace-setters in the inaugural edition of the WPL, with both teams winning six out of their eight group games. Delhi finished the group stage at the top of the table courtesy of their better net run rate.

Both teams have beaten each other once over the course of the season. They will now lock horns in the tournament decider on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

