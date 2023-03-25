Create

"Wong on Song"- Fans erupt as Issy Wong picks first-ever WPL hattrick in Eliminator vs UPW

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 25, 2023 00:02 IST
Issy Wong celebrates after picking up a hattrick (P.C.:WPL)
Issy Wong celebrates after picking up a hattrick (P.C.:WPL)

Issy Wong became the first player in the history of Mumbai Indians (MI) to take a hat trick. She is now the first bowler to achieve the feat in the WPL 2023 season in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday.

The skiddy pacer just attacked the stumps and kept it simple and that proved to be too good for the UPW batters. Her overall figures of 4/15 included the big wicket of opposition skipper Alyssa Healy and just broke the back of UPW's chase.

Fans on Twitter hailed Issy wing for her incredible performance in a crunch game. Here are some of the reactions:

Issy Wong sending back Kiran Navgire virtually won the game for MI

MI got off to a great start in their defense of 182 as they got both the openers and also the big wicket of Tahlia McGrath early. Grace Harris played a few shots but then hit one straight down the throat of long on to give MI a massive advantage.

After that point, it was just about Kiran Navgire versus MI as the batter was in the mood to take the game away from Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. But the MI skipper made a fine bowling change and brought Issy Wong into the attack.

The England pacer would count herself lucky as she dished out a juicy full-toss which Navgire hit straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. But there was nothing lucky about the next two deliveries as she went full and straight to knock over both Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone to complete an incredible hattrick.

UPW were bowled out for just 110 runs and MI will now go into the final pumped up against DC with a 72-run win under their belt.

