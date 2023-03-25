"Wong on Song"- Fans erupt as Issy Wong picks first-ever WPL hattrick in Eliminator vs UPW

Issy Wong became the first player in the history of Mumbai Indians (MI) to take a hat trick. She is now the first bowler to achieve the feat in the WPL 2023 season in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday.

The skiddy pacer just attacked the stumps and kept it simple and that proved to be too good for the UPW batters. Her overall figures of 4/15 included the big wicket of opposition skipper Alyssa Healy and just broke the back of UPW's chase.

Fans on Twitter hailed Issy wing for her incredible performance in a crunch game. Here are some of the reactions:

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



Mumbai Indians Players Are Writing History In Women's Premier League.



𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



In IPL, Mumbai Indians Only team to not pick Hat-trick



Now in WPL, Mumbai Indians became 1st team to Pick Hat-Trick



VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ @Vector_45R



Utsav 💔 @utsav045

The crowd got totally mad after the hattrick



Blue flags waving all around 🥵

What a scene 🤌

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Issy Wong. She'll be remembered forever for this HAT-TRICK. So proud that she's part of Mumbai Indians. Issy Wong. She'll be remembered forever for this HAT-TRICK. So proud that she's part of Mumbai Indians. ❤️ https://t.co/4xVVzqadeE

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 20-year-old Issy Wong from England with just 13 match experience in International cricket has created history in WPL.



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a night for Issy Wong - hat-trick in the WPL eliminator. What a night for Issy Wong - hat-trick in the WPL eliminator. https://t.co/0XHpXH3B9v

Yusuf Pathan @iamyusufpathan Issy Wong on song! What a spell! The first ever hat-trick for Mumbai Indians in the history of IPL and WPL. Congratulations MI on securing the final spot.



Issy Wong sending back Kiran Navgire virtually won the game for MI

MI got off to a great start in their defense of 182 as they got both the openers and also the big wicket of Tahlia McGrath early. Grace Harris played a few shots but then hit one straight down the throat of long on to give MI a massive advantage.

After that point, it was just about Kiran Navgire versus MI as the batter was in the mood to take the game away from Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. But the MI skipper made a fine bowling change and brought Issy Wong into the attack.

The England pacer would count herself lucky as she dished out a juicy full-toss which Navgire hit straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. But there was nothing lucky about the next two deliveries as she went full and straight to knock over both Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone to complete an incredible hattrick.

UPW were bowled out for just 110 runs and MI will now go into the final pumped up against DC with a 72-run win under their belt.

