"Washington Sundar for 42 runs or include Kuldeep Yadav for five wickets?" - Former India cricketer on playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu believes that all-rounder Washington Sundar should make way for Kuldeep Yadav in the third Test against England at Lord’s, scheduled to be played from July 10 onwards. With World No. 1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah set to return for the next match, the 61-year-old stressed that India will have three in-form pacers, including Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. He wants India to bolster their spin department by including left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is known for his wicket-taking skills.

The remarks came as Sundar returned with scores of 42, 12* and bagged one wicket in the second Test.

On Monday, July 7, Navjot Singh Sidhu said on his YouTube channel:

“4:45 – Bumrah will come in the next match. Now, the talk is about winning the series. It will be the start of the fact that Indian cricket is not only in safe hands but they are getting better generation by generation."

"When Bumrah comes, you’ll have three quality seamers and Jadeja. Will you play Washington Sundar for 42 runs or include Kuldeep Yadav for five wickets? It’s a huge question,” he added.

“No one gave him a chance in SENA countries” – Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds India captain Shubman Gill

Navjot Singh Sidhu further lauded India captain Shubman Gill for leading from the front with the bat. The cricketer-turned-analyst congratulated him for his first win as Test skipper following the visitors’ maiden victory at Edgbaston. He said in the same video:

“9:58 – I am surprised that someone comes from Fazilka with an average of 35. No one gave him a chance in the SENA countries. People asked who made him captain. He cannot lead from the front. Today, that captain has laid the foundation which I think will help India for the next 10 years.”

“7:12 – The way his preparation has been, jumping from 35 to 42 average. The way he is near Sunil Gavaskar’s 774 and Don Bradman’s 974 in eight innings. Gill has 600 in four innings. Anything is possible,” Sidhu added.

Shubman Gill returned with record-breaking knocks of 269 and 161 in the second Test against England. The 25-year-old aggregated 430 runs in the same Test, amassing 585 in four innings, including 147 in the series opener at Headingley.

The right-hander is now the favorite to break former India captain Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs in a Test series (774 in seven innings vs West Indies in 1970/71). Overall, Don Bradman holds the record for the highest runs in a Test series (974 in seven innings in 1930).

