Washington Sundar castles Jamie Smith with a beauty for 8 on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch] 

India off-spinner Washington Sundar dismissed England’s in-form wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith to claim a crucial breakthrough. It happened on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the third Test of the five-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The breakthrough came on the second ball of the 47th over in England’s second innings. Sundar delivered a quick, drifting delivery that skidded on with the angle rather than turning. Smith, looking to play it off the back foot, was beaten as the ball zipped past the outside edge and crashed into the off-stump. Sundar was visibly fired up, breaking into a jubilant celebratory run.

The right-handed batter managed just eight off 14 balls. Smith’s dismissal left England reeling at 164/6 after 46.2 overs.

Washington Sundar bags two quick wickets to put India on top on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test

Resuming Day 4 at 2/0, England didn’t get off to the best start as Mohammed Siraj provided an early breakthrough, removing Ben Duckett for 12. He followed it up soon after by trapping Ollie Pope (4), dealing a double blow to the visitors. Zak Crawley’s scratchy stay ended on 22, undone by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Harry Brook came out firing but fell against the run of play, bowled by Akash Deep for a quick 23 off 19 balls. Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes then steadied the innings with a 67-run stand off 128 balls for the fifth wicket.

However, just as Root looked set, he was dismissed for 40 by Washington Sundar in the 43rd over. The off-spinner struck again four overs later, rattling Jamie Smith’s stumps for eight to leave England six down.

At tea on Day 4, England were 175/6 after 52 overs in their second innings, with skipper Stokes unbeaten on 27 and Chris Woakes on eight.

Earlier in the match, both teams posted identical first-innings totals of 387, keeping the contest finely balanced.

