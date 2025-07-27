Washington Sundar celebrates his 100 as India and England players finally shake hands to settle for a draw in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

All-rounder Washington Sundar celebrated his 100 in style before India settled for a draw in the fourth Test against England at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The left-handed batter took a couple of runs en route to his maiden Test century, facing 206 deliveries, in an innings laced with one six and nine boundaries.The achievement came in the 143rd over of India’s second innings. Sundar guided a delivery off Harry Brook towards square leg. The 25-year-old took off his helmet and raised his arms in delight before getting a warm hug from his batting partner, Ravindra Jadeja. The two batters then shook hands with England players, five overs after turning down the request, with 10 overs in the game. The duo had turned down the request when 15 overs were left before the final hour of play.Watch the video below:Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja share an unbeaten 203-run partnership to keep India alive in the five-match Test seriesWashington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja together stitched an unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help India draw the fourth Test against England. With the draw, the Shubman Gill-led side stayed alive in the five-match series.Apart from Sundar, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls, comprising one six and 13 boundaries. Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul showed their defiance, scoring 103 (238) and 90 (230), respectively. The duo shared an 188-run partnership for the third wicket after the visitors were reeling at 0/2 while trailing by 311.At the close of play, India were 425/4 in their second innings. Chris Woakes emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the innings, returning with two wickets.Earlier, India put up 358 before England replied with 669 in their first innings, respectively. Skipper Ben Stokes bagged a five-wicket haul and smashed 141. Joe Root also looked magnificent for his 141.The two teams will play the final Test at The Oval, beginning July 31. The tourists will be keen to settle for a 2-2 draw in the series.Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.