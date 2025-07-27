Washington Sundar celebrates his 100 as India and England players finally shake hands to settle for a draw in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 27, 2025 22:35 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar soaked in the applause after his maiden Test century. [Getty Images]

All-rounder Washington Sundar celebrated his 100 in style before India settled for a draw in the fourth Test against England at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The left-handed batter took a couple of runs en route to his maiden Test century, facing 206 deliveries, in an innings laced with one six and nine boundaries.

Ad

The achievement came in the 143rd over of India’s second innings. Sundar guided a delivery off Harry Brook towards square leg. The 25-year-old took off his helmet and raised his arms in delight before getting a warm hug from his batting partner, Ravindra Jadeja.

The two batters then shook hands with England players, five overs after turning down the request, with 10 overs in the game. The duo had turned down the request when 15 overs were left before the final hour of play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja share an unbeaten 203-run partnership to keep India alive in the five-match Test series

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja together stitched an unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help India draw the fourth Test against England. With the draw, the Shubman Gill-led side stayed alive in the five-match series.

Ad

Apart from Sundar, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls, comprising one six and 13 boundaries. Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul showed their defiance, scoring 103 (238) and 90 (230), respectively. The duo shared an 188-run partnership for the third wicket after the visitors were reeling at 0/2 while trailing by 311.

At the close of play, India were 425/4 in their second innings. Chris Woakes emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the innings, returning with two wickets.

Ad

Earlier, India put up 358 before England replied with 669 in their first innings, respectively. Skipper Ben Stokes bagged a five-wicket haul and smashed 141. Joe Root also looked magnificent for his 141.

Ad

The two teams will play the final Test at The Oval, beginning July 31. The tourists will be keen to settle for a 2-2 draw in the series.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications