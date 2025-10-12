Washington Sundar cleans up Alick Athanaze with a ripper on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India off-spinner Washington Sundar produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss West Indies batter Alick Athanaze on Day 3 (Sunday, October 12) of the second Test. The match is being played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The dismissal came on the third ball of the 15th over of West Indies’ second innings. Sundar delivered a length ball on leg stump, drawing Athanaze forward in defense. However, the ball drifted, deviated sharply off the seam, and crashed into the stumps, handing Sundar his first wicket of the match.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
The southpaw managed just seven runs off 17 balls, including a solitary boundary. His dismissal also brought about the Tea break on Day 3, with the visitors following on and struggling at 35/2 after 14.3 overs. West Indies still trailed by 235 runs with eight wickets in hand as they looked to avoid a second consecutive innings defeat.
Kuldeep Yadav shines with a five-wicket haul for India in the first innings
In the second Test in Delhi, Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat first. The hosts dominated with the bat, declaring their first innings at a mammoth 518/5. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a brilliant 175 off 258 balls, laced with 22 fours, while skipper Gill remained unbeaten on a classy 129 off 196 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries and two sixes.
In reply, John Campbell was dismissed early for 10. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41) tried to steady the innings but couldn’t convert their starts into big scores, while skipper Roston Chase fell for a seven-ball duck.
Shai Hope (36), Tevin Imlach (21), and Justin Greaves (17) also got starts but failed to capitalize as the hosts continued to strike at regular intervals.
Towards the end, Khary Pierre (23) and Anderson Phillip (24*) chipped in with useful contributions, but the visitors were eventually bowled out for 248 in 81.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer for the hosts, finishing with figures of 5/82 in 26.5 overs.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news