Washington Sundar doubtful for ODI series between Zimbabwe and India

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar's injury has reportedly rendered him doubtful for the upcoming ODI tour of Zimbabwe. The off-spinner sustained a shoulder injury during a List A game for Lancashire against Worcestershire in Manchester.

Sundar suffered the fate while diving during a Royal London One-day game in Manchester on August 10. The Chennai-born cricketer was expected to fly to Harare from the United Kingdom. However, the Indian team could now leave for Zimbabwe on Saturday morning (August 14) without him.

Lancashire Cricket @lancscricket



No breakthroughs with the ball just yet.



27-0 (8)



#RedRoseTogether @Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing.No breakthroughs with the ball just yet.27-0 (8) 🤕 @Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing.No breakthroughs with the ball just yet.27-0 (8)🌹 #RedRoseTogether https://t.co/IRODWuDEF5

Lancashire County Cricket Club posted an update on Twitter, stating,

"@Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing."

A spokesman for the County team said:

"We're awaiting an update. Will let you know as soon as I get it, hopefully later today."

The Chennai-born cricketer hasn't played for India since February 2022. He was a strong contender to play in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Unfortunately, an untimely finger injury sustained during IPL 2021 resulted in him missing out on the competition.

Sundar also enjoyed a dream start to his Test career but hasn't donned the whites for India since March 2021 against England.

KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan as India's captain for Zimbabwe tour

KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Getty)

The BCCI on Thursday (August 11) announced the return of opener KL Rahul from injury and handed him the responsibility of leading the side, with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy. The Karnataka-born opener missed the home T20 series against the Proteas and the entire West Indies tour due to injury.

Reportedly, Rahul has been included on his request to get some match time ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, immediately following the Zimbabwe tour. National Cricket Academy Chief VVS Laxman will take over the coaching duties from Rahul Dravid, who has returned from a two-month long tour of England the West Indies.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia https://t.co/1SdIJYu6hv

The three ODIs are scheduled to be held in Harare between August 18 and 22. They are part of the ICC Super League 2021-23, which will serve as the qualifiers for the ODI World Cup in 2023. The Men in Blue are currently seventh in the Super League standings but have already qualified for the World Cup as the host nation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury