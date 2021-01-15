Washington Sundar feels 'dreams do come true' after Test debut in Brisbane

Washington Sundar made his Test debut for the Indian cricket team in the final Test of the series against Australia at the Gabba. The off-spinner was impressive on his first day in Test cricket as he dismissed Steve Smith and also bowled four maiden overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's top off-spinners in Test cricket, handed Washington Sundar his maiden Test cap. The BCCI shared a video from the capping ceremony on Twitter. After the first day's play, Sundar quoted that tweet and mentioned it was a 'dream come true' moment.

Washington Sundar kicked off his Test career with three consecutive maiden overs. On the 19th ball of his Test career, Sundar dismissed Steve Smith to open his account in red-ball international cricket. He ended with figures of 1/63 at stumps on Day 1.

Fans and cricket experts lauded Washington Sundar for his bowling performance at the Gabba. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were the frontline spinners of the Indian squad. Unfortunately, both players picked up injuries in the previous Test and the team management had to include net bowler Sundar in the playing XI.

Can Washington Sundar trouble the Aussies further in Brisbane?

Washington Sundar in action at the Gabba

Although Marnus Labuschagne scored a hundred in Brisbane, the Indian cricket team restricted Australia to 274/5 on Day 1. Captain Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to have settled in the middle at the end of the day. Ajinkya Rahane's men will have to ensure Australia does not touch the 400-mark in the first innings.

Washington Sundar will have the responsibility of troubling the Aussies further at the Gabba. He was impressive in his first spell, but Sundar could not take another wicket in his subsequent over. It will be interesting to see if he could dismiss the lower middle-order batsmen early on Day 2.