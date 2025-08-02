Washington Sundar gets to a scintillating 50 with a big six off Gus Atkinson on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 02, 2025 23:05 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar raises his bat after getting to his fifty on Day 3 at The Oval - Source: Getty

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar got to his fifty off 39 balls on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The southpaw reached the landmark with a towering six over long-on off Gus Atkinson in the 87th over of the innings. It was the fastest half-century made by a batter in the ongoing series.

The 25-year-old cleared the boundary on four occasions on Saturday, taking a liking to the square leg boundary. He took on the short-pitched bowling and connected each of his strikes to extend India's lead.

Watch the video of the shot that got him to his fifty here:

Washington Sundar's quickfire innings propelled India's lead to 373 runs. It ensured that the bowlers had a sizeable target to bowl at in the fourth innings. The wicket seemed to have eased out considerably, and the late burst of runs may have given India the cushion they needed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal stars along with Washington Sundar as India set England 374 runs for victory in fourth innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his sixth Test hundred, scoring 118 off 164 balls. His innings formed the bedrock for India to reach 396 runs in their second innings. Akash Deep made 66 off 84 balls and put on 107 runs for the third wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja made his sixth 50+ score of the series before he was dismissed for 53. Following his dismissal, Washington Sundar blazed his way to a half-century with a series of sixes off the England pacers.

He put on 39 runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna to extend India's lead beyond the 350-run mark. It also means that England need to chase down the highest fourth innings score at The Oval to win the Test match and the series 3-1. At the time of writing, England were 27/0 after six overs.

Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Aditya Singh
