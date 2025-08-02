Washington Sundar gets to a scintillating 50 with a big six off Gus Atkinson on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar got to his fifty off 39 balls on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. The southpaw reached the landmark with a towering six over long-on off Gus Atkinson in the 87th over of the innings. It was the fastest half-century made by a batter in the ongoing series.The 25-year-old cleared the boundary on four occasions on Saturday, taking a liking to the square leg boundary. He took on the short-pitched bowling and connected each of his strikes to extend India's lead.Watch the video of the shot that got him to his fifty here:Washington Sundar's quickfire innings propelled India's lead to 373 runs. It ensured that the bowlers had a sizeable target to bowl at in the fourth innings. The wicket seemed to have eased out considerably, and the late burst of runs may have given India the cushion they needed.Yashasvi Jaiswal stars along with Washington Sundar as India set England 374 runs for victory in fourth inningsYashasvi Jaiswal made his sixth Test hundred, scoring 118 off 164 balls. His innings formed the bedrock for India to reach 396 runs in their second innings. Akash Deep made 66 off 84 balls and put on 107 runs for the third wicket.Ravindra Jadeja made his sixth 50+ score of the series before he was dismissed for 53. Following his dismissal, Washington Sundar blazed his way to a half-century with a series of sixes off the England pacers.He put on 39 runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna to extend India's lead beyond the 350-run mark. It also means that England need to chase down the highest fourth innings score at The Oval to win the Test match and the series 3-1. At the time of writing, England were 27/0 after six overs.