Washington Sundar ignores Harry Brook’s declaration handshake even after Ravindra Jadeja’s century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar ignored Harry Brook's declaration handshake to revel in his teammate Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant hundred on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The young all-rounder was still unbeaten on 92 when the veteran got to the three-figure mark, and the denial of the handshake meant that England had to wait for a bit longer to end their misery. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar joined forces after India lost four wickets, and at a stage where England were still in the game. All the hosts needed was a couple of wickets to expose the lower order, and with two sessions in hand, they had a realistic chance as well. However, the all-rounder pair were at their rock-solid best to frustrate the opponents, eventually denying them a win. Midway through the third session, when a drawn result became inevitable, England captain Ben Stokes suggested ending the clash to relieve his frontline bowlers. However, with both batters nearing their hundreds, they declined the offer and insisted on playing on, much to England's chagrin. Ravindra Jadeja thumped part-timer Harry Brook to notch his second overseas hundred, and faced the dressing room to celebrate, with Washington Sundar joining him as well. Brook had hoped that Jadeja reaching his ton would end England's nightmare and offered a handshake to Sundar, but the all-rounder completely ignored him to join his teammate. Have a look at the incident right here: Washington Sundar was also granted the opportunity to claim his maiden Test hundred as Team India did not entertain talks of a draw until then. The all-rounder had the final say after scoring a boundary and running a couple in the 143rd over off Harry Brook to reach the milestone.India immediately accepted the request to end the clash as a draw, marking only the second instance of such a result in the Bazball era. &quot;We were just waiting for the call to come from the dressing room&quot; - Washington Sundar on the closing stages of the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test Washington Sundar opened up about the feeling of scaling the three-figure mark for the first time in Test cricket, and on the events that transpired towards the end of the clash. &quot;Unreal. Honestly, it's very special. It goes back to the kid who started playing cricket and I genuinely want to dedicate this to my whole family. They have always been extremely supportive of me playing cricket,&quot; the all-rounder told Sky Sports after the fourth Test. &quot;We were just waiting for the call to come from the dressing room. We just wanted to bat. The fact that we had to focus a lot helped us to not really think about too many other things,&quot; he added. The fifth and final Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at The Oval, from Thursday, July 31, onwards.