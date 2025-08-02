Washington Sundar puts on exhibition of sixes during scintillating display on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 02, 2025 23:51 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar put on an exhibition of sixes on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England at The Kennington Oval in London. The left-handed batter hammered four sixes late on, two of which came off Josh Tongue's bowling, taking the home side to the cleaners.

The first six came in the 85th over of the innings as Atkinson sent down a juicy full-length delivery. The spin-bowling all-rounder took full toll of it to hoist it way over mid-wicket. With Josh Tongue coming in to bowl the next over, Sundar got himself into a slightly awkward position but ensured that the ball went way over the fine leg boundary. Tongue sent down another short-pitched delivery, allowing the southpaw to bludgeon the ball into the stands as Harry Brook saw it sail over mid-wicket.

Watch the video below:

The youngster's final six of the innings also came against Atkinson. He hammered it over deep mid-wicket in the 87th over and brought up his fifty off only 39 deliveries. Nevertheless, Tongue dismissed him in the following over for 53 to claim a five-wicket haul.

Washington Sundar's onslaught sets up a mighty chase for England at The Oval

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched a 50-run opening stand. (Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's 46-ball 53 helped the tourists' lead to 373, setting the hosts a daunting target of 374 to win the series. Along with Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 53, while Akash Deep, who came in as a night watchman, battered 66 off 94 balls. However, the star of the innings was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 118 off 164 deliveries and added 107 with Deep to drive the advantage home.

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had stitched a 50-run stand. Mohammed Siraj broke it as he knocked over the latter for 14 in the final over of the day. The hosts still need 324 runs to win with two days to go.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Edited by Aditya Singh
