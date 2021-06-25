Washington Sundar shares an amusing clip of 'Dinesh Karthik looking Sundar'

Washington Sundar captured Dinesh Karthik looking dapper at a hair salon in England. The Indian off-spinner wrote a cheeky note in the clip, "DK looking Sundar."

Dinesh Karthik is currently in England as he was part of the ICC's official commentary panel for the World Test Championship final. Washington Sundar, meanwhile, has been included in India's squad of 20 players for the tour of England.

Washington Sundar posted a story on Instagram and on Twitter where Dinesh Karthik was looking sharp. You can check the entire clip here:

The wicketkeeper-batsman gained some new fans over the course of the WTC final with his commentary skills. The 36-year-old seamlessly fitted into his new role as he enamored everyone with his insights, wit and humor.

"My ambition is to be part of the next two World Cups" - Dinesh Karthik

Despite being available for selection, Dinesh Karthik was overlooked for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July, where the BCCI picked a drastically changed side with senior players involved in the England tour.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo earlier this month, Dinesh Karthik divulged that he still harbors hopes of playing for India and is keen to do well at the next two World Cups.

"Right now, my ambition is to be part of the next two World Cups and try and help India win at least one, if not both. That's the ultimate goal for me and I am doing everything I possibly can to be part of that team." said the 36-year-old

Dinesh Karthik last played for India at the 2019 ODI World Cup against New Zealand. Since then, the Tamil Nadu star has been overlooked across all formats.

Karthik is expected to be in action on the cricket field in the second phase of the IPL, which will begin in September, just before the T20 World Cup. A good outing there for the Kolkata Knight Riders might bring him back in contention for selection in the national team.

