Washington Sundar slams 6 & 4 off Ben Stokes to reach fighting 50 on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Washington Sundar brought up his half-century in style on Day 5 of the ongoing Manchester Test on Sunday, July 27. The left-hander smashed England captain Ben Stokes for six and four to bring up his fifty in 117 deliveries.Sundar went all guns blazing against Stokes in the 112th over of India’s second innings. The England all-rounder bowled a short-length ball, and the batter welcomed him with a maximum behind square. He then pulled a short length ball towards the same region for a boundary.There was a big smile on Sundar's face as the tourists reduced their deficit to just three runs with his back-to-back boundaries, as he also completed his fifty.Watch the video below:Known for his all-round skills, Washington Sundar recently starred with the ball for India in the third Test against England at Lord’s. The off-spinner returned with figures of 4/22 in the second innings to bowl out the hosts for 192. The tourists, however, failed to chase down the target, losing the game by 22 runs to fall 1-2 behind in the five-match series.Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja’s 100-run partnership helps India fight back in the 4th TestHalf-centuries from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja helped India fight back against England in the fourth Test. The duo has added an unbeaten 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket.Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul chipped in with 103 and 90, respectively. They put on an 188-run stand for the third wicket after India were reduced to 0/2.At the time of writing, the visitors were 322/4 at Tea, with Sundar and Jadeja batting on 58 and 53, respectively. The duo will be keen to bat long and ensure India draw this game to stay alive in the series, as they are leading by only 11 runs.Earlier in the match, India put up 358 in their first innings. In response, England posted a mammoth 669 to take a 311-run lead. Skipper Ben Stokes led by example with a fifer and 141 runs, respectively.The fifth and final Test between the two teams will be played at the Oval from July 31.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.