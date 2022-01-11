Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, doubtful for South Africa ODIs: Report

India off-spinner Washington Sundar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now a doubt for the three-match ODI series in South Africa, Cricbuzz reported today.

Sundar was set to travel to South Africa for the three-match ODI series that will follow the ongoing Test series between the two teams. However, he will now miss out on the tour, further delaying his return to international cricket.

Cricbuzz quoted a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official as saying:

"He tested positive some days back and it has been decided that he will not travel with the squad."

It remains to be seen if the BCCI will name a replacement for him or not. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two other spinners in the 18-man contingent.

The first ODI is set to be played in Paarl on January 19, followed by the second match at the same venue on January 21.

The series will conclude on January 23 with the two teams facing off in Cape Town.

Washington Sundar's absence from international cricket continues

Washington Sundar was last in action for India in the T20 International (T20I) series against England at home in March last year.

Injuries saw him miss out on the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year and international action since then.

He had recovered and represented Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy -- India's List A domestic competition.

He played well during Tamil Nadu's run to the final, even picking up 5-wicket haul against Puducherry in the group stages.

He picked three wickets against Karnataka in the quarterfinals and then scored 70 to help Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra in the semis.

He picked a single wicket in the final as Tamil Nadu were shocked by Himachal Pradesh and denied the domestic white-ball double.

The 22-year-old made his Test debut in the famous Gabba win last year and has featured in 31 T20Is for India. However, the series in South Africa would have offered him a chance to make a comeback to the ODI setup.

His only ODI representation came in 2017 against Sri Lanka.

Edited by Diptanil Roy