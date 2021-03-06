Washington Sundar will soon bat in top 6 for India: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar is "too good" to bat at No. 8 in Tests, and sees him getting promoted to the top-6 soon.

Washington Sundar notched his 3rd international half-century and his highest Test score, 96 not out, in the ongoing 4th India-England Test. Ben Stokes quickly knocked out India's last two wickets and deprived Sundar of what would have been a well-deserved maiden international hundred.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan remarked that Washington Sundar has all the attributes to play in the middle-order.

"[Washington Sundar is] technically very strong, plays straight, picks up the length quickly, he's got good options on the front and back foot, on side and off side. I look at where he bats in the order, at No. 8, he's not going to stay there for long.

"He is certainly a player that I see can bat in the top 6 in time. That would give India a great option where he could [also] bowl his off-spinners. He is not going to stay at No. 8, he is too good a batter," said Vaughan.

So far in the series, Washington Sundar has amassed 259 runs at an average of 64.75. He has also picked up 6 wickets at 47.17, playing the perfect supporting role for Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Most of his runs have come at crucial stages for India. His half-ton in Ahmedabad revived India's stumbling first innings and helped lift the team from 146-6 to a commendable total of 365.

Sourav Ganguly would have loved to play Washington Sundar's shot: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan was particularly impressed by one of Washington Sundar's shots on Friday - a backfoot punch to a James Anderson delivery. Vaughan said even former India captain Sourav Ganguly would have loved to have played that stroke himself.

"That punch that he played off Jimmy Anderson towards the end of the day's play. It was one that Sourav Ganguly would have been absolutely delighted to have seen come off his blade. I always look at mentality.

"Younger players, how do they look when the pressure is on? Can they look calm? Can they send a message to the dressing room that they are in full control? I think what we have seen in Washington Sundar, he looks like he is in control," Vaughan signed off.