Former Test captains Wasim Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq have slammed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for his visibly disappointed reactions to Pakistan's poor day in the field in the 2nd T20I against England.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who is well known to be a calm individual, lost his cool at Pakistan's unsatisfactory bowling performance yesterday. Cameras showed the 46-year-old with his head in his hands, indicating dismay. On several other occasions, he looked animated in a negative fashion during the 2nd T20I.

Wasim Akram, who was also commentating on the match for Sky, highlighted that Misbah-ul-Haq's discouraging body language will send a negative message across the team and that he needs to keep his cool:

“The head in his hands was not the best sign from the coach. The team and the bowlers are getting hammered but body language is so important for any coach. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, it is his job to be positive. At least look positive,” remarked the 'Sultan of Swing'.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, on his YouTube channel, expressed his annoyance at his successor Misbah-ul-Haq. The 50-year old stated that the Pakistan coach's reactions will pave way for negativity in the team and will have a 'bad effect' on the players:

“During the fifth over of England innings, the camera showed Misbah and he had his hands on his head, which suggested that something really bad had happened. You are giving a wrong message by doing these things. If you respond like this, then this will have a bad effect on the team,” Inzamam said.

"Mickey Arthur used to react in a similar fashion that affected the players" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the previous coach, Mickey Arthur, had a tough time controlling his emotions as well. He revealed that several Pakistan players cribbed in person to Inzamam-ul-Haq regarding Arthur's behavior.

“Mickey Arthur used to respond in the same way. Whenever I used to talk to players, they used to complain that Arthur’s similar antics affected them negatively. No matter what happens during the match, only positive vibes should go from the dressing room,” he concluded.

England are 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series, courtesy of Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan's wonderful exploits with the bat. The first match was abandoned due to persistent rain and a wet outfield.

Both the teams will now face each other in the last T20I at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Pakistan will be itching to register a win and conclude the tour on a high.