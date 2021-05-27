Wasim Akram picks favourites to win 2021 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has backed the Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team as favourites for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year and returns to India after nearly five years. The last edition on Indian soil, held in 2016, saw the West Indies lift the trophy after beating England in the final.

While it is still early days, Wasim Akram has picked the Men in Blue as the probable winners, during a conversation with ARY news. The former pacer also refused to rule out England, New Zealand and the unpredictable West Indies side.

“I suppose, between the main teams, India appear favourites. They play fearless brand of T20 cricket. England is also at the top of the ladder. I think New Zealand too. And you never know about the West Indies. If their main players are in, they have a tendency to scare,” Akram said on ARY news.

According to Cricbuzz, ICC in its meeting on June 1, is expected to make a decision to move T20 World Cup out of India, but all will depend upon what decision BCCI takes 2 days prior to it in the Special General Meeting. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 21, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India has put the future of the T20 World Cup in jeopardy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) members will virtually meet for an Executive Board Meeting on June 1 to take a call on the mega event.

Pakistan need to solve middle-order woes: Wasim Akram

The Pakistan Cricket Team, who have dominated the ICC T20I Rankings in the recent past, will also enter the tournament as title contenders.

Wasim Akram feels that Babar Azam & Co. need to strengthen in certain areas to win the illustrious title after a 12-year-long drought.

Refresh your memory. T20 World Cup final 2009. pic.twitter.com/F9hkZ05DYg — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) May 21, 2021

"Pakistan need to work on their team combination. Obviously, being a Pakistani, I would want Pakistan to win the World Cup. That will be a dream come true for all of us, especially the young captain, and if they need to improve their combination, find the best XI, they can fight. The problem of No. 5 and No. 6 needs to be solved," Akram pointed out.