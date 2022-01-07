“Rahane should have led the side in Virat’s absence” – Wasim Jaffer following India's loss in the 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer expressed his surprise over the Indian team management's selection of KL Rahul as captain of the team in the second Test against South Africa. India lost the second game of the series at the Wanderers on Thursday, leveling the series at one win each. This was India’s first Test defeat at the Wanderers.

Experts and fans criticized the captaincy of KL Rahul during the final innings of the match where the hosts had to chase the target of 240 with seven wickets to spare on a tricky surface.

Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 @its_DRP



Rahane The Captain Missed you most broRahane The Captain Missed you most bro Rahane The Captain 🔥 https://t.co/dDdUJxO7rj

Jaffer strongly believes that Ajinkya Rahane should have led in Virat Kohli’s absence and expressed his views in a chat with InsideSport. He said:

“I am surprised by the team management. When you have someone as good as Ajinkya Rahane available who has not lost any Test as a captain and won you a Test series in Australia, do you need to give the Test captaincy to KL Rahul?”

Jaffer added:

“I have nothing against KL Rahul. He is young and has captained the Punjab Kings. People are thinking about him as a future captain. But I think Rahane should have led the side in Kohli’s absence.”

KL Rahul made his debut as a Test captain in the match against South Africa. He became the first Indian in 30 years to have captained in the red-ball format before limited-overs cricket.

“India missed Virat’s energy” – Wasim Jaffer

The South African tour was considered a golden chance for India to mark a series victory in the longest format of the game. However, the series was left wide open after Dean Elgar’s gritty innings saw South Africa cross the finish line.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏻 #SAvIND Sometimes you just have to doff off your hat and say well played. Huge respect for Elgar. Was stranded on 86* as SA lost from a winning position at Joburg last time. This time gets his team home. Really admire his 'over my dead body' attitude. Take a bow Elgar and SA Sometimes you just have to doff off your hat and say well played. Huge respect for Elgar. Was stranded on 86* as SA lost from a winning position at Joburg last time. This time gets his team home. Really admire his 'over my dead body' attitude. Take a bow Elgar and SA 🙌🏻 #SAvIND https://t.co/opjqpGF5fG

The Indian bowlers had a rare day off in the fourth innings of the Test. The field setting was also criticized as South Africa managed easy singles throughout their innings. The unit of Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammed Shammi, Shardul Thakur, and an injured Mohammed Siraj gave away too many extras and misfired.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Great win for SA .. Dean Elgar is a player we all would want in a team .. Love his method & toughness to fight for his wicket against high class bowling .. #INDvSA .. India desperately missed @imVkohli captaincy .. Great win for SA .. Dean Elgar is a player we all would want in a team .. Love his method & toughness to fight for his wicket against high class bowling .. #INDvSA .. India desperately missed @imVkohli captaincy ..

Jaffer said commented on KL Rahul’s captaincy and stated that it lacked Kohli’s energy. He said:

“India definitely missed Virat Kohli, the captain, because he brings so much aggression to the field. When you have such a player on the field, you know you will be held accountable if you make a mistake. So, they missed that energy.”

The final test between the two sides starts on January 11. Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Virat Kohli will be back for the final Test of the series.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Coach Rahul Dravid confirms Virat Kohli's return for Cape Town - who goes out? #SAvIND Coach Rahul Dravid confirms Virat Kohli's return for Cape Town - who goes out? #SAvIND https://t.co/3EGiz0oyjG

