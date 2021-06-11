WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer comes up with Game of Thrones and Gangs of Wasseypur references in comical reply to R Ashwin's question

Wasim Jaffer was at it again as he conjured up an amusing reply for Ravichandran Ashwin’s question. The former cricketer came up with a combined Game of Thrones and Gangs of Wasseypur reference as he responded to Ashwin’s tweet.

Wasim Jaffer took to social media on Monday morning to cheekily guess what Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara may be talking about while training.

2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken 💪🏼😁 #WTCFinal https://t.co/ufFvoJPYyU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 11, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture from training in the wee hours of Friday morning in which the off-spinner is seen deep in conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara. Ashwin asked fans to guess what the duo was conversing about, joking about giving them prizes if they got it right.

Wasim Jaffer came up with a funny reply, referring to India’s poor record in ICC events. The former batsman used dialogues and references from the popular TV show “Game of Thrones” and cult Indian movie “Gangs of Wasseypur” to suggest how Pujara has vowed to avenge the defeats.

Wasim Jaffer hopes India break ICC hoodoo

The countdown is down to 1 week now! ⏳



Get behind #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as they are all set to take on New Zealand in the #WTC21 Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tGXFp4n0Ld — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2021

India have famously come up short in ICC events over the past few years, falling at the semi-final hurdles against New Zealand and West Indies in the 2019 ODI and 2016 T20 World Cups respectively.

They also lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in the meantime. Virat Kohli and Co. have a chance to set things right when they take on New Zealand in the final on June 18.

One player who wasn’t part of those defeats was Cheteshwar Pujara. With the stalwart being a red-ball specialist, he comes into the final without the scars of India’s past white-ball failures. The same goes for Ravichandran Ashwin, who was not part of the 2019 World Cup squad.

The duo could play a crucial role at Edgbaston as India seek to end their ICC trophy drought and win the inaugural World Test Championship.

Edited by Sai Krishna