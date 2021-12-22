"Their pace bowling will definitely challenge India" - Wasim Jaffer expects a testing tour for the visitors 

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer has noted the prowess of the South African bowling attack ahead of the upcoming India-South Africa Test series. The Proteas have a pace battery comprising of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen. Anrich Nortje was a late injury casualty and will not play a part for his side in this series.

South African pitches have always endorsed pace and bounce. Jaffer reckons that the Indian batting unit will have a job on their hands to negotiate the Proteas pace bowling. While speaking in an exclusive interview with News 18, Jaffer said:

“South Africa has a decent fast bowling attack, there is no doubt Rabada is one of the best. He is going to challenge the Indian batters. They have sufficient quality. Their pace bowling will definitely challenge India. But their batting is not the same it was before. Nonetheless, it will be a challenging tour for India."

The Rainbow Nation has often been deemed the final frontier for India. The Men In Blue have failed to record a series win against South Africa away from home. Despite a spirited set of performances in 2018, the team fell short by a 2-1 margin in the end.

The challenge is for the batters to put scores on the board: Wasim Jaffer

The onus will be on the under-fire Indian batting unit in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The newly appointed Test vice-captain has been instrumental in their recent overseas triumphs. Jaffer expressed his full faith in the Indian bowling unit, but noted that the batters will have to back them with runs for results.

The 43-year-old added:

"India’s bowlers will keep their team in the game. The Indian fast bowling is very experienced now. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have a lot of experience. India has an all-round attack. I have been saying that if India scores 400 plus, it is more likely that it will win matches. Our bowling attack is first class. The challenge is for the batters to put scores on the board."

He brought up the previous tour as well, where Virat Kohli was the lone centurion among the batters. Jaffer also commented on the importance of Rishabh Pant, who can turn the game around in a short period of time. He concluded:

"In 2018, Virat was the only one who got the runs. The other batters need to step up. Now, India’s batting is more balanced in the top six. Rishabh (Pant) can change the game if he bats for one or one and a half hours. There are good players in the team; they have to contribute around Virat."

The tour will begin with a Boxing Day Test on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The three-match Test series will be followed by an ODI series as well.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee