Wasim Jaffer expresses frustration with England weather hurting India's chances in the 2nd Test

Wasim Jaffer, in his own way, expressed frustration with the English weather going against Team India on Sunday. The former opener used a Bollywood meme to imply how the hosts were "saved" from defeat by rain in the first Test and how clouds have favored them throughout the Lord's Test as well.

The meme showed Indian fans saying to the English weather, "Jo takleef deni hai wo aap de chuke," which can be roughly translated to "You have given us enough trouble already." Here's the Twitter post:

1st test: Rain saved England

2nd test:

India Batting: Cloudy

England batting: Sunny

India Batting: Cloudy #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/joeW1KpKPA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2021

India needed 157 runs with nine wickets in hand on the final day at Trent Bridge when rain intervened. At Lord's Virat Kohli's men have batted mostly under overcast conditions, while Joe Root's batters have enjoyed the shining sun more often than not.

India did well to post 364 runs in the first innings when the pitch was still fresh on Day 1, and then keep the lead to just 27 runs when it became a lot easier to bat on. They will be relieved to see the comparatively pleasant weather forecast for Sunday, when they are looking to bat for as long as possible.

India in a spot of bother after top-order failure

India has taken the second innings lead with a cover drive from Virat Kohli.#INDVSENG pic.twitter.com/mtQo7EMUZh — CRICKET UPDATES (@cricketupdate89) August 15, 2021

India started Day 4 on a positive note, with both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looking as fluent as ever. However, England's trick of giving the new ball to Mark Wood instead of Ollie Robinson worked wonders as the express pacer first made Rahul edge to the wicketkeeper and then lured Sharma to play a false pull-shot within the first hour.

Skipper Kohli and No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship. But the former once again failed to convert his good start and edged a Sam Curran delivery to the wicketkeeper for 20 runs. The onus now lies on Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to give India a fighting chance.

