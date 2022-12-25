Create

Wasim Jaffer feels Axar Patel could be the decisive factor for India on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh 

By Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
Modified Dec 25, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 26 off 54 deliveries at the end of Day 3.
Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that Axar Patel will play a pivotal role during India’s run chase on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh.

Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 26 at the end of Day 3, with India precariously placed at 45/4. They still need 100 more runs to win the match and seal the series 2-0.

During an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said that he expects Axar Patel to come out with a positive mindset.

Jaydev Unadkat was sent in as the nightwatchman and will look to add some valuable runs on Day 4 morning to make things easier for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Jaffer said:

"I feel Axar Patel will play positively. When he gets an opportunity, I feel he’ll play positively and even Jaydev Unadkat because I feel Bangladesh will have fielder close to him to try and get his wicket."
"But he’s not a bad batter, he’s someone who has got a hundred in Ranji Trophy and knows how to bat. He can play the sweep as well."

India were jolted early in the run-chase, losing KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Axar Patel was sent in at No 4 and managed to defy the Bangladesh bowlers but lost his partners, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Wasim Jaffer feels that a 30-40 run partnership can tilt the game in India’s favor.

He added:

“If India get a quick 30-40 run partnership with these two guys. With Shreyas, Rishabh and Ashwin to come, I think India will scrape through a win but I feel Axar is very important in this chase.”

Wasim Jaffer disappointed with the approach of India's top-order

Wasim Jaffer was bemused with India’s lack of intent during the run-chase and felt that a brisk start would have made the equation a lot easier for India.

The Indian top-order employed a defensive approach but their plan backfired, losing all 4 wickets to the spin duo of Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan.

"KL Rahul had a disappointing series and a disappointing outing today. So, I thought the intent of the Indian batters was a little disappointing."
"30-40 quick runs were expected when you know they (Bangladesh) will start with Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan. But the way India played, I thought we were on the back foot a little. Not trying to score runs actually put Bangladesh on top," said Jaffer.

Shubman Gill, who is a natural stroke player, took 35 deliveries to score just 7 before getting stumped off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan. Jaffer was disappointed with Gill’s approach, claiming that he expected Gill to come out all guns blazing and play with a positive frame of mind.

Wasim Jaffer added:

"I expected them to come out with a lot of positive intent. Recently we’ve seen how England have approached the third or fourth innings while chasing a big score. So I thought India missed a trick."
"I wanted to see Shubman Gill to come out and play positively. He was someone who I thought would come out with a positive intent but he was the opposite."

Bangladesh are yet to beat India in Tests and a couple of early wickets on Day 4 could go a long way in helping Bangladesh seal a memorable win.

The first hour of Day 4 could prove to be crucial for both teams. Some quick runs will tilt the scales in India's favor, while a few quick wickets for Bangladesh could see them in the ascendancy.

Edited by Arshit Garg
