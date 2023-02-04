Wasim Jaffer gives a fitting reply to Ian Healy's comment on 'fair pitches' for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Wasim Jaffer has replied to Ian Healy's opinion on Indian pitches ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series. Australia will soon battle India in four Test matches, and ahead of the series, former Australian player Healy said that India will win the series only if they do not prepare fair pitches and prefer playing on rank turners.

In the past, India has prepared spin-friendly pitches to trouble the visiting teams and has won multiple matches. However, it is not unfair to take home advantage because teams like England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa prepare pace-friendly pitches for their home matches.

Commenting on who will win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, Ian Healy said:

"If India produces fair wickets, Australia will win BGT. If it's rank turners, India will win."

A Twitter user shared his quote on the micro-blogging platform. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer noticed the tweet and preferred to give a reply as well.

Jaffer pointed out how India recorded series win on Australian soil in 2018/19 and 2020/21 even though Australia prepared the pitches for those matches.

"Pretty sure India didn't prepare wickets in Australia in 2020-21 and 2018-19, Mr. Healy :)" Jaffer replied.

Wasim Jaffer points out how Ravichandran Ashwin is already in the head of Australian batters

The Australian squad has reached India for the four-match Test series against Rohit Sharma's men. The visitors have started their practice sessions as well, and they have roped in a net bowler from Baroda named Mahesh Pithiya to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin during the series.

Pithiya's bowling style is similar to that of Ashwin. Cricket Australia posted a video of their team's preparations on Twitter earlier today.

Reacting to their tactics, Wasim Jaffer wrote:

"First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head."

Will Ravichandran Ashwin emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series?

