Wasim Jaffer's hilarious reaction to Michael Vaughan saying he wants to block him on social media

Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious reaction to Michael Vaughan saying that he wanted to block the former Team Indian opener on social media. Vaughan and Jaffer's light-hearted banter on Twitter is nothing new. The duo have engaged in heated exchanges on social media in the past.

In a promo for an upcoming interview, Michael Vaughan was asked to pick a cricketer he wanted to block on social media. The former England skipper nonchalantly picked Wasim Jaffer.

The former Indian cricketer replied with a picture from India's 2007 Test series win over England. Jaffer's reaction suggested that he was happy to be blocked by Vaughan.

Me and my friends after knowing @MichaelVaughan wants to block me😁 https://t.co/eDKct3Uc8a pic.twitter.com/Dtk5XOXt64 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

I would never do that: Michael Vaughan to Wasim Jaffer

Seeing Wasim Jaffer react in a light-hearted manner, Michael Vaughan clarified his comments by saying that they were made in jest.

"I would never do that, Wasim... No player that got out to my filthy off-spin will ever be blocked," Vaughan replied.

I would never do that Wasim ... No player that got out to my filthy off spin will ever be blocked ... #😜 https://t.co/CfkKk670pt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2021

Wasim Jaffer had previously come down hard on Michael Vaughan for his comments on Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The English cricketer-turned-commentator had stated that if Kane Williamson had the same following on social media as the Indian skipper, people would call him the best batsman in the world.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media," Vaughan had told Spark Sport.

"So, you all say that purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” added Vaughan.

Wasim Jaffer responded by taking a jibe at Michael Vaughan with the following tweet:

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai 🙂 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021