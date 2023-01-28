Wasim Jaffer highly impressed with Washington Sundar: “He looks like a really good prospect for the future”

Even though Team India lost the first T20I in Ranchi to New Zealand by 21 runs, Wasim Jaffer reckons that the hosts would be pleased with Washington Sundar's all-round performance. The former India batter described the 23-year-old as a very good prospect for the future.

India bowled first after winning the toss in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. They conceded 176/6 after which their batters were held to 155/9. Sundar was the standout performer for the hosts with both the bat and ball.

With his off-spin, the bowler claimed 2 for 22. Then coming into bat at No. 6, he raced to a maiden T20I 50 off only 25 balls to reduce the margin of defeat for India. Praising Sundar for his all-round exploits in a losing cause, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“India would be happy that Washington Sundar got runs. He looks like a really good prospect for the future, especially in white-ball formats. India would have been pleased to see Washington Sundar do well.”

After New Zealand got off to a solid start with the bat, Sundar brought Team India back into the contest, dismissing Finn Allen (35) and Mark Chapman (0) in the fifth over of the Kiwi innings.

“You expect this Indian team to bounce back strongly” - Wasim Jaffer

Following the loss in Ranchi, the second T20I in Lucknow becomes a must-win contest for India. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, among others, there is some inexperience in the Indian team.

However, Jaffer backed the Men in Blue to bounce back strongly. He commented:

“They are short of international experience, you can say that, but they have a lot of experience playing T20 cricket, playing IPL cricket. When you are 15/3 in the powerplay, Suryakumar Yadav playing a maiden over (the sixth over) from Mitchell Santner, which is very unlike what we have seen.

“Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya were the last hopes. Two dismissals within two overs completely shut the shop for India. India would be coming back strongly. It’s kind of a one-off game and you expect this Indian team to bounce back strongly in the next game.”

The second India-New Zealand T20I will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

