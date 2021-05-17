"Write his name in sand" - Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Australia over captaincy and Sandpaper controversy

Wasim Jaffer was at his cheeky best again on Monday. The former India opener hilariously trolled the Australian cricket team over its flagrant captaincy issues and the rejuvenated Sandpaper Gate saga.

With current Test captain Tim Paine hinting at retirement after the 2021-22 Ashes, the question of his heir has grabbed the attention of many fans around the world.

One such follower asked Wasim Jaffer for his opinion on pacer Pat Cummins' chances of taking the reins of the national side. To this Wasim Jaffer replied:

"He's one of the frontrunners. But write his name in sand and not yet on paper."

The message, accompanied by Wasim Jaffer's quintessential wink emoji, was a hilarious swipe at the ball-tampering controversy that has been hogging the headlines for the past couple of days.

Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using a piece of yellow sandpaper on the ball in the 2018 Newlands Test against South Africa, recently hinted at the involvement of more players in the plot.

He's one of the frontrunners. But write his name in sand and not yet on paper😉 https://t.co/t1dR9HLDEW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 17, 2021

His remarks suggested that some of the Aussie bowlers were also privy to the plan, although they had denied such claims after the incident.

Cricket Australia is closing in on reopening an investigation into the matter, with calls for the same coming from all corners.

Wasim Jaffer involved in repartee with Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan

Wasim Jaffer was also involved in a chucklesome exchange with his social-media nemesis Michael Vaughan recently.

Reacting to the latter's controversial comparison between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, Wasim Jaffer had trolled Vaughan for 'unnecessarily poking' his finger everywhere.

Vaughan was quick and succinct in his reply. He commented that he's 'presuming' from the tweet that Jaffer agreed with his comments.

I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim !! 😜😜 https://t.co/vPS2VBB1mf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2021

Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan's social-media history goes back to India's Test tour of Australia and is expected to continue unabated in the times to come.