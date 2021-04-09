IPL 2021: Pat Cummins opens up on his camaraderie with Shubman Gill

Pat Cummins has praised Shubman Gill's laidback approach and revealed that he gets along well with the young Indian batsman. Even though the Australian was on the receiving end of Gill's impressive debut Test series, the fast bowler said he was happy that the 21-year-old had made a successful start to his international career.

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise. In an Instagram live video by KKR in the build-up to their opening IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the fast bowler talked about the right-handed batsman.

"He's good; he's young. He wants to take the game on and is really relaxed. He doesn't take cricket or life too seriously. So it's good fun to be with him. I get along really well with Shubman. It was a great debut for him last summer in Australia. We had some good contests out in the field. I really feel happy for him. He had a great start to his Test career." Cummins said.

Pumped to be on my way to India for the IPL. See you soon @KKRiders ! pic.twitter.com/AYFCBMIdsi — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) April 1, 2021

Shubman Gill amassed 259 runs in three Tests in Australia, scoring at an average of 51.80. The 21-year-old played a significant role in India's historic win at the Gabba in the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, scoring a crucial 91 runs in the second innings.

Pat Cummins' message to Kolkata Knight Riders fans

Even though the IPL is set to be staged in India, all franchises will play their matches at neutral venues. KKR normally play their home games at the Eden Gardens, but the iconic stadium will not be hosting the Kolkata-based outfit this season. Speaking on the matter, Cummins urged KKR fans to keep supporting the team on social media.

"I know, unfortunately, we're not going to get up to Kolkata and see you in person, but yeah give us all the love on social media. We see it all, and we absolutely love it, and we'll be trying our best for you, so stick with us and yeah, hopefully, see you all soon," Pat Cummins signed off.

KKR are set to play their first three games of the season in Chennai. The Kolkata-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.