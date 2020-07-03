Sourav Ganguly made the team after 2000, says Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer picked Sourav Ganguly as his favourite captain and the best captain India has produced.

Wasim Jaffer also picked Virat Kohli as the best white-ball player India has seen so far.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer picked current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as the best captain India had produced and he believes that it was him who changed the face of Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly was given the captaincy in 2000 at a time when clouds of match-fixing were hovering over Indian cricket. It was Sourav Ganguly who backed young players like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and many more and turned them into world-class cricketers.

"Sourav Ganguly was the one who made the team after 2000. He had the temperament, backed the players and gave them a longer rope. He made Sehwag open the batting and brought players like Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh," Wasim Jaffer told IANS.

Virat Kohli best white-ball cricketer India has produced: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer picked current Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best white-ball player India has ever produced. Wasim Jaffer was asked to pick a name from Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and picked the Indian skipper without a semblance of doubt.

Virat Kohli has plenty of records to his name already. Wasim Jaffer believes that the Indian skipper would go on to break many more records in the future.

After playing for 24 long years, Wasim Jaffer bid adieu to playing cricket in March this year. He had been a prolific batsman for both Vidarbha and Mumbai and during his time with both the teams, he mentored the youngsters in the team. Naturally, he is set to work with Uttarakhand as their head coach and is really looking forward to working with the youngsters there.

"It's a new challenge for me as I've only retired recently. I have seen the development in Vidarbha cricket when I worked alongside their coach Chandrakant Pandit. My aim was to stay connected to the game and then try and help the youngsters, make them understand their potential, and improve a team. It's something I really enjoy and I'm looking forward to my coaching stint," Wasim Jaffer asserted.