Wasim Jaffer reacts hilariously after ICC announces playing conditions for WTC final

Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer has been a sensation on Twitter ever since he joined the platform after his retirement. His light-hearted one-liners and comical banter have kept fans in good spirits amid these difficult times.

Once again, the former Mumbai batter came up with a hilarious one-liner after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the playing conditions for the World Test Championship final.

Indian cricketers will look to Ravichandran Ashwin to understand the playing conditions: Wasim Jaffer

The 43-year-old Wasim Jaffer used a picture from the iconic Hindi film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' to react to the ICC's recent announcement. Wasim Jaffer hilariously suggested that every member of the Indian team will now want Ravichandran Ashwin (referred to here as the first bencher) to help them understand the playing conditions.

After Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious reaction, many fans had a laugh about it on Twitter. They also came up with their own replies to appreciate his wit. On the other hand, some fans also asked for help in understanding certain rules.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the title encounter at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting June 18 (Friday).

The playing conditions for the WTC final confirm that a draw or tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners. The governing body has also allocated a reserve day (June 23) to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the final.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his men will play a five-match Test series against England after the WTC final. The series gets underway on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

