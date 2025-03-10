Wasim Jaffer's hilarious retort to former Pakistan pacer's criticism of India's scheduling after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled ex-Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan following the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of the summit clash, Junaid took a dig at India's schedule for the ICC event.

Ad

The tournament was hosted by Pakistan, but all the matches featuring India took place in Dubai following the side's refusal to visit their neighboring country, citing security concerns. It meant that the teams facing India had to travel back and forth between Pakistan and Dubai.

Suggesting that India's schedule played a major role in their success, Junaid wrote on X:

"Distance traveled between matches in Champions Trophy 2025: • New Zealand: 7,150 KM • South Africa: 3,286 KM • India: 0 KM. Some teams win by skill, some win by scheduling..."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaffer responded to Junaid's tweet after India trumped New Zealand in the final with a famous meme from the Bollywood blockbuster Hera Pheri. He posted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

India chased down a 252-run target in 49 overs to win the final. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the all-important clash, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a dismal campaign. The defending champions suffered a group-stage exit following losses to New Zealand and India. They failed to win a single match, with their last group game against Bangladesh washed out due to rain.

Ad

"Scenes at the end of the tournament meeting" - Wasim Jaffer trolled Pakistan Cricket Board after India's 2025 Champions Trophy final

The 2025 Champions Trophy was the first ICC event to be played in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup, which they jointly hosted with India and Sri Lanka. However, with Rohit Sharma and Co. making it to the final, Pakistan missed out on the opportunity to host the ultimate showdown on home soil.

Ad

Wasim Jaffer shared another meme on X, this time trolling the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The cricketer-turned-expert posted a clip from the Bollywood movie Chup Chup Ke with the caption:

"Scenes at the end of the tournament meeting."

Expand Tweet

India were unbeaten at the 2025 Champions Trophy. They have been a force to reckon with in ICC events in recent years. The Rohit Sharma-led side have won 23 out of their 25 matches across the last three ICC tournaments. They have just one defeat to their name, while one game ended in a no result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback